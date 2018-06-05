Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest big data analytics study on the gaming industry. A leading gaming industry player wanted to increase their focus on getting the right products to the best-fit retail units in the right quantities at the right time.

According to the big data analytics experts at Quantzig,"Big data analytics help firms in the gaming industry to produce customized products and services and facilitate effective loss prevention."

The global gaming industry is anticipated to observe remarkable growth coming years due to the technological proliferation and innovation in both hardware and software segments. Rising penetration of internet services coupled with the easy obtainability and admission to games on the internet are likely to keep the growth prospects upbeat in the coming years. Also, the increasing leaning to shift from physical games to online games has forced gaming industry firms to upsurge their focus on hardware efficiency and compatibility.

The big data analytics solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to gain actionable insights into ways of enhancing the overall customer experience. The client was able to improve its product offering for customers.

This big data analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Improve consumer experience through the proper collection and utilization of data

Optimize the consumer's journey and capitalize on the best course of advertising

This big data analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing the customer experience by innovating their products

Devising robust risk management strategies

