Companies align to accelerate delivery of differentiated IIoT products and services

Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology distributor, and relayr, a global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider, have established a strategic alliance to accelerate the development and delivery of complete end-to-end IIoT solutions to customers throughout the Americas and Europe. The combination of Avnet's long-standing expertise in the design and development of custom IoT hardware, with relayr's leading-edge IIoT capabilities, will position the two organizations to better support customers in the cost-effective development, deployment, and maintenance of differentiated and dependable IoT solutions in the industrial space.

Relayr innovates the way companies do business and go to market, with a distinct combination of technology, delivery, finance and insurance capabilities. The company was recently named one of the Top 10 IoT Solution Providers for manufacturers by Manufacturing Technology Insights magazine.

Avnet continues to strengthen its global IoT ecosystem with a network of industry leading suppliers, OEMs, VARs, systems integrators and service providers, while developing and implementing new and enhanced IoT capabilities to help customers overcome challenges through each stage of the IoT lifecycle. These capabilities, like the new IoT Services Suite, leverage Avnet's industry exclusive Supply-Chain-of-Things insights and capabilities, and further fortify Avnet's ability to guide customers in the delivery of connected IoT systems from idea through product development.

"The complexity of integrating hardware, software and services has impeded many organizations from fully realizing the enormous growth potential of the Industrial IoT," said Lou Lutostanski, Avnet's vice president, Internet of Things. "This alliance will significantly reduce these obstacles, enabling our customers to accelerate their IIoT adoption."

"relayr's comprehensive technology stack includes device management, scalable data management, middleware, analytics and machine learning integrated with third party IT systems," said Guneet Bedi, vice president sales and general manager, Americas, relayr. "Avnet's expertise in IoT Design and Build, and innovative Supply Chain of Things, will help relayr's customers make the leap from connected to empowered."

The collaboration between Avnet and relayr has already yielded success for customers grappling with the challenge of defining and realizing the business value and ROI of IIoT. For example, Aric Pryor, vice president of technology vision for family owned Flanders Inc., noted, "The consultative approach and real-world experience of relayr and Avnet enabled us to identify tangible business value and outcomes through IIoT that we had not previously considered." Flanders, based in Evansville, Indiana, specializes in electric rotating machinery for high-demand applications across mining, mills and heavy industry. "The assessment provided a clear roadmap to accelerate a risk-free MVP (minimum viable product) through relayr's guaranteed business outcomes offering, so that we can go to market quicker and realize the benefits that IIoT can provide our organization and, most of all, our customers," Pryor stated.

About relayr

relayr is a rapidly-growing company, delivering the most complete IoT solutions on the market for the digital transformation of industries. We unleash more data from your existing machines and systems from data inception to data insights to improve your business outcomes. We enable our industrial customers to provide OPEX based products to their respective markets by providing a combination of financing, insurance, IoT technology and delivery, all from a single source. Our protocol-agnostic IoT middleware platform, device management and data analytics capabilities, and agile professional services teams are trusted by hundreds of companies worldwide. With relayr, any industry is empowered to implement fully interoperable IoT solutions guaranteed to achieve their target business outcomes. For more information, please visit: relayr.io

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005068/en/

Contacts:

Avnet

Maureen O'Leary, 480-643-7499

maureen.oleary@avnet.com

or

Brodeur Partners for Avnet

Jamie Ernst, 480-308-0286

jernst@brodeur.com

or

relayr

David Petrikat

david.petrikat@relayr.io