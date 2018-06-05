As from June 7, 2018, the equity rights in Episurf Medical AB, EPIS TO 4B, will be admitted to trading on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up to and including May 17, 2023. Security Equity rights name -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) equity right entitles to the subscription of one (1) new share in Episurf Medical AB, The subscription price for the shares upon exercise of the subscription options corresponds to SEK 6,10 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription - Thursday, May 9, 2019 until Thursday, May 23, 2019 period: - Saturday November 9, 2019 until Saturday, November 23, 2019 - Saturday, May 9, 2020 until Saturday, May 23, 2020 - Monday, November 9, 2020 until Monday, November 23, 2020 - Sunday, May 9, 2021 until Sunday, May 23, 2021 - Tuesday, November 9, 2021 until Tuesday, November 23, 2021 - Monday, May 9, 2022 until Monday, May 23, 2022 - Wednesday November 9, 2022 until Wednesday, November 23, 2022 - Tuesday, May 9, 2023 until Tuesday, May 23, 2023 - Thursday, November 9, 2023 until Thursday, November 23, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name EPIS TO 4B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code SE0011309467 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 156199 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares/1 Segment / no: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / MiFID II tick size table / 230 no: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Emelie Thordewall or Cecilia Olsson at + 46 8 405 60 00.