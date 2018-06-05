The "Europe Neuromorphic Computing Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Neuromorphic Computing Market is expected to witness market growth of 17.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The combination of neuroscience computation and embodied models has driven the demand for design and development of neuromorphic chips for brain-based robots and cognitive robots. Machine learning tools have additionally contributed to the market expansion.

The European region is expected to witness noticeable growth due to significant investments that are being made into neuromorphic projects and related R&D activities. Additionally, universities such as University of Manchester and Heidelberg University have significantly contributed to the research and development activities that are centered on neuromorphic computing.

Segmentation

Based on Application, the Neuromorphic Computing market segments the market into Image Processing, Signal Processing, Data Mining, and Others.

Based on End User, the market report segments the market into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military Defense, Healthcare, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Neuromorphic Computing market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Neuromorphic Computing Market

4. Europe Neuromorphic Computing Market by End User

5. Europe Neuromorphic Computing Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

General Vision Inc.

Brain Corporation

Vicarious

Knowm Inc.

Numenta

