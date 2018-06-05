In this A.M.BestTV episode, Ken Johnson, senior director, and Jason Hopper, associate director, A.M. Best, examine insurers' growing interest in collateralized loan obligations (CLO), including the role CLOs play in diversifying risk and responding to interest rate fluctuations. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=clo518 to view the entire program.

Johnson points out why insurers nearly tripled their holdings in CLOs from 2012 to 2016.

"There are a couple of things that caused that rise," said Johnson. "There are companies that have asset managers, which they either own or have partnered their organizations with. These companies are really self-originating their own deals and then placing a part of those deals into the insurance companies. Additionally, asset managers are heavily marketing this asset class to insurers, which they are selling on two points, basically stronger yields versus alternatives in the market, as well as the fact that these have a very low default rate from a historic standpoint."

Hopper highlighted how CLOs withstand market volatility and risk.

"They are not completely immune. There is some market risk, but they do have some favorable features," said Hopper. "CLOs are floating rate instruments. They do provide protection against the rising interest rate environment, which we might be seeing over the next couple of years or so that ultimately reduces interest rate risk on these investments. Second, risk performance in terms of defaults is better than corporate counterparts. This is because the underlying loans are secure, which allows for better recoveries than corporate bonds."

Both analysts said they believe that investing in CLOs requires extensive research and knowledge.

To access a copy of this special report, titled, "Collateralized Loan Obligations Momentum Continues With Insurers," visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=271780.

Recent episodes of A.M.BestTV include:

Lloyd's Set to Showcase, Fast-Track New Technology, Says Lloyd's Chief Commercial Officer : Vincent Vandendael, chief commercial officer, Lloyd's , said that his company is fast-tracking its new technology and helping to grow the new sharing economy: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=vandendael618.

: Vincent Vandendael, chief commercial officer, , said that his company is fast-tracking its new technology and helping to grow the new sharing economy: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=vandendael618. Known for Their Endurance, European Mutuals Aim to Promote Sustainability : Sarah Goddard, secretary general, Association of Mutual Insurers and Insurance Cooperatives in Europe, previews key issues as members prepare to gather for the organization's bi-annual conference: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=amicewalkup618.

: Sarah Goddard, secretary general, Association of Mutual Insurers and Insurance Cooperatives in Europe, previews key issues as members prepare to gather for the organization's bi-annual conference: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=amicewalkup618. Asia Insurance CFOs Role Expands to Meet Regulatory, Technology and Cost Pressures : At the 12th Asian Insurance Chief Financial Officers (CFO) Summit, CFOs said that a sharper focus by company leaders on compliance, profitability and technology competition has them handling an expanding array of responsibilities: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=hkcfosummit1518.

: At the 12th Asian Insurance Chief Financial Officers (CFO) Summit, CFOs said that a sharper focus by company leaders on compliance, profitability and technology competition has them handling an expanding array of responsibilities: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=hkcfosummit1518. 2017 Disasters Showed Building Code Soft Spots and Modeling Limits, Says Panel: At the Inland Marine Underwriters Association annual conference, insurance representatives said that in the wake of the 2017 catastrophes, they have learned how construction codes in Texas lag those in Florida and how to deploy claims support personnel across expansive loss regions: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=imua2518.

A.M.BestTV covers exclusive A.M. Best information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the (re)insurance industry every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Sign up for alerts of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View A.M.BestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv.

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2018 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006257/en/

Contacts:

A.M. Best

Lee McDonald, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5561

Group Vice President, Publication and News Services

lee.mcdonald@ambest.com