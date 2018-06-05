sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.06.2018 | 17:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 5

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, 5 June 2018, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolution 9, and special resolutions 10 and 11 as special business of the Company:

Resolution 9 - To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.
Resolution 10 - To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new shares or the sale of shares out of treasury.
Resolution 11 - To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes
For & Discretion
%		Votes
Against
%		Votes
Withheld
Resolution 123,132,145100.0000.000
Resolution 223,009,74199.52110,9960.4811,408
Resolution 323,131,421100.0000.00724
Resolution 422,934,25099.18190,1490.827,746
Resolution 521,937,22794.971,161,5045.0333,414
Resolution 623,027,16999.5897,2300.427,746
Resolution 723,117,49599.976,0890.038,561
Resolution 823,120,57499.984,2880.027,283
Resolution 923,113,28899.9218,5960.08261
Resolution 1023,105,25499.8924,4650.112,426
Resolution 1123,115,64699.9414,0730.062,426

5 June 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire