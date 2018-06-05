Sky's potential takeover by Comcast or 21st Century Fox was cleared by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on Tuesday. Culture Secretary Matt Hancock told parliament on Tuesday that Comcast's proposed £22bn all-cash acquisition offer for Sky was clear to go, raising no public interest concerns, as he had suggested last month. As for Fox's bid, over which the Competition & Markets Authority had objected on media plurality concerns due to the Murdoch family's ownership of Fox ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...