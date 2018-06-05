Utility infrastructure and services provider Fulcrum issued its audited preliminary results for the year ended 31 March on Tuesday, reporting strong organic growth, enhanced by the successful acquisitions of Dunamis and CDS. The AIM-traded firm said revenue was up 18.8% to £44.8m, with adjusted EBITDA ahead 19.2% to £8.7m. Its profit before tax before exceptional items rose 20.3% to £7.8m, while the board reported net cash inflows from operations of £2.5m, down from £6.0m. Basic earnings ...

