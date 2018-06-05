The proposed listing of Dutch firm Adyen, whose services are used by the likes of Facebook and Netflix to process payments, on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange got off to a strong on Tuesday, with investor demand eclipsing the number of shares offered by the firm within an hour. Adyen's existing shareholders will sell as much as 14.2% in the fintech company, which claimed the value of its total equity would be somewhere in the region of 6.5bn to 7.1bn when its shares hit the market on 13 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...