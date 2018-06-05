News publisher Johnston Press updated the market on its trading for the year to 31 May, reporting that trading so far this year had seen group revenues down 9%, although it did note a a continuing strong performance from the i newspaper. The London-listed firm said expectations for the full calendar year remained in line with market expectations, as investors gathered for the company's annual general meeting. It said the trading environment remained "extremely challenging", exacerbated in recent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...