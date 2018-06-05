

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - In view of President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next week, top Democratic Senators have sent a letter to Trump outlining tough conditions for lifting US sanctions as part of striking any deal with Pyongyang.



The senators said sanctions relief should be contingent on complete denuclearization, destructions of nuclear test sites, and end of ballistic missile.



Senate Democrats, led by Mark R. Warner, Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, set five principles as basis for any potential US deal with North Korea.



The senators want North Korea to dismantle or remove its nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons.



They demanded a halt to the production and enrichment of uranium and plutonium for military purposes, and permanent dismantling of North Korea's nuclear weapons infrastructure. This includes the destruction of test sites, and nuclear weapons research, development and enrichment facilities.



All of North Korea's ballistic missile tests should be suspended, and ballistic missiles and programs eliminated.



The Democrats called on North Korea to commit to robust compliance inspections including a verification regime for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.



They called for separate compliance regime for North Korea's chemical and biological weapons that must include 'anywhere, anytime' inspections and snap-back sanctions if Pyongyang is not in full compliance.



The senators urged the Administration to engage Congress throughout any diplomatic process, and to ensure that Congress remains fully informed as negotiations proceed.



Besides Warner, the signatories to the letter include Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Bob Menendez, Senate National Security Working Group Co-Chair Dianne Feinstein, Dick Durbin, Patrick Leahy, and Sherrod Brown.



At a routine media conference on Monday, the White House insisted that putting maximum pressure is still the policy of the United States toward North Korea.



'Our policy hasn't changed, and as the President stated, we have sanctions on, they're very powerful, and we would not take those sanctions off unless North Korea denuclearized', Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.



White House has released tentative schedule for Trump-Kim meeting. The meeting will take place on June 12 at 9 a.m. in Singapore, which is on June 11, 9:00 p.m. East Coast time.



