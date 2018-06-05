CLNS DEADLINE ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Colony NorthStar, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 5, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Colony NorthStar, Inc. ("Colony NorthStar") (NYSE: CLNS) securities between January 10, 2017 and March 1, 2018 .

Click here to learn about the case. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Colony NorthStar's Healthcare and Investment Management segments were performing worse than reported; (2) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Colony NorthStar you have until June 5, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/colony-northstar-inc?wire=1.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong