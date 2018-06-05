Italy's debt sustains a large interest rate shock as long as the budget is kept under control. Debt sustainability depends on fiscal discipline and continued primary fiscal surpluses. Public debt is predominantly held by residents; primarily by financial institutions and the central bank. In 2017, Italy's government debt reached 131.5 % of GDP which is one of the highest values in the Euro Area. We perform a debt sustainability analysis (DSA), that is, simplified though insightful, based on the formula [pic5,left,200] where Dt is the debt to GDP ratio, rt is the average annual nominal interest rate paid on government debt, gt is the nominal GDP growth rate and PBt is the primary general government balance in year t [1]. If we assume for a moment that the primary budget...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...