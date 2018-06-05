Unified commerce solution provider recognized amongst digital-business-ready POS applications for Tier 2 Midsize Multichannel Retailers

Cegid, a leader in the digital transformation of businesses, has been named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in its newly published report Market Guide for Digital-Business-Ready POS Applications for Tier 2 Midsized Multichannel Retailers which identifies point of sale (POS) applications which are digital-business ready.

With the unprecedented levels of digital disruption and convergence of off-line and online channels within the retail sector, the report focuses in on the technology challenges faced by retail businesses looking to meet the needs of connected customers.

Compiled by Gartner analysts, Joanne Joliet and Miriam Burt, we believe the report outlines the case for services-oriented application architectures and, in light of the digital disruption challenges presented to midsize retailers, and suggests that digital-business-ready POS applications are an integral part of delivering comprehensive unified commerce platforms.

Cegid a leading international group and vendor of unified commerce solutions for retailers, was selected as a Representative Vendor for the second consecutive year in Gartner's 2018 Market Guide.

Donna Armstrong, COO at Cegid North America, commented: "We're delighted by Gartner's recognition of our retail solution in its 2018 Market Guide for Digital-Business-Ready POS Applications for Tier 2 Midsize Multichannel Retailers. We feel this validates our customers' choice for a leading retail solution that helps them grow profitability and avoid missed sales, by ensuring frictionless omnichannel and store operations, as part of one cohesive Cloud platform, worldwide."

"The solution provides a holistic view of shoppers, products, stock across entire retail demand and supply chain opening up new possibilities. This means our POS and omnichannel platforms allow retailers to provide a seamless shopping experience on an international scale to their customers, delivering personalized and memorable experiences at each and every encounter." she concluded.

Notes to editors

Gartner Inc., Market Guide for Digital-Business-Ready POS Applications for Tier 2 Midsize Multichannel Retailers, Joanne Joliet, Miriam Burt, published May 3, 2018

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

-ENDS-

About Cegid

A global leader in digital transformation, Cegid improves the performance of your organization with Cloud solutions for talent and human resources management, as well as finance and business management solutions for the retail industry.

Driven by an ambitious innovation strategy, Cegid's solutions are at the cutting edge of current technology and user trends, including mobility, cloud- services and digitalization, Big Data, artificial intelligence and collaborative platforms.

Serving over 120,000 clients in 75 countries, Cegid employs 2,400 employees globally and the company revenues were €324 million in 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006269/en/

Contacts:

Cegid

Djamel Toubrinet, +1 (760) 710.4444

dtoubrinet@cegid.com