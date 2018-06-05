Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

Today, the Turbo PureTech 3-cylinder petrol engine (110 hp and 130 hp) was named International Engine of the Year in the 1-litre to 1.4-litre category, for the 4th year in a row, by the panel of the 20th International Engine of the Year Awards in Stuttgart.

Groupe PSA has filed 210 patents for its family of 3-cylinder petrol engines. The new-generation PureTech engine offers improved performance, fuel consumption and efficiency, with specific benefits including:

a 4% improvement in fuel consumption on average compared with the previous generation;

on average compared with the previous generation; improved engine response time thanks to an optimised turbocharger (20% faster increase in torque from 1500 rpm);

thanks to an optimised turbocharger (20% faster increase in torque from 1500 rpm); a 75% reduction in particulate emissions through the use of a gasoline particulate filter (GPF), meeting the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) conformity factor of 1.5 set by EU regulations for 2020, three years in advance;

through the use of a gasoline particulate filter (GPF), meeting the factor of 1.5 set by EU regulations for 2020, three years in advance; a more compact structure, to adapt to the new Common Modular Platform (CMP) dedicated to small city cars, core sedans and compact SUVs.

Launched in 2017 on the new Peugeot 308, the new generation is now being deployed on Groupe PSA's vehicles across some hundred applications in more than 70 countries. The engines comply with Euro 6d-TEMP and China 6b standards.

The PureTech 3-cylinder engine is currently manufactured in France (Française de Mécanique plants in Douvrin, Pas-de-Calais and Trémery, Moselle) and China (Xiang Yang plant). In addition to production capacity being doubled in the French plants in 2018, the plants in Tychy, Poland, and Szentgotthárd, Hungary, will also start producing the PureTech engine in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

On this occasion, Alain Raposo, Senior Vice President, Powertrain and Chassis Engineering at Groupe PSA, said: "We're proud to receive this prestigious award for the fourth year in a row, as proof of the skills of our development teams. Most of our vehicles are now equipped with this engine, which has been highly successful among our customers. This award is a global recognition of the competitiveness and efficiency of our petrol range, and in particular our PureTech 3-cylinder engine."

Turbo PureTech 3-cylinder petrol engine (110 hp and 130 hp) Type Straight-three engine Emissions level Euro 6d-TEMP with an RDE CF of 1.5 Deployment of Euro 6d from Nov. 2018 (three-year early adoption) Maximum power kW/hp 96/130 at 5500 rpm 81/110 at 5500 rpm Maximum torque Nm 230 at 1750 rpm 210 at 1500 rpm Combustion system Turbocharged engine with central direct fuel injection Variable intake and exhaust valve timing Engine management and power PSA SSTG command unit Direct injection at 250 bar Electrical management Smart electrical management with optimised battery charge Stop Start Displacement cm3 1199 Compression ratio 10.5:01 Bore/stroke mm x mm 75 x 90.5 Connecting rod assembly Modular-head connecting rod, fixed gudgeon pin High strength steel Oil pump Variable displacement controlled automatically Cylinder head Aluminium A57 copper alloy with thermal treatment. Gravity casting Integrated exhaust manifold cast into the cylinder head Turbocharger New-generation turbocharger, optimised output, integrated dump valve, electric waste gate Crankcase Aluminium die-cast in a vacuum, hybrid liners inserted during casting Fuel system Central direct injection, five-hole injectors with laser-drilling technology High-pressure (250 bar) petrol pump Valvetrain Two composite tubular camshafts Wet timing belt, DLC-coated cams Valve control Direct control via mechanical push-buttons Valves per cylinder 4 Engine length mm 604.5 Engine height mm 683.5 Engine width mm 586 Weight (according to PSA standards) kg 84 kg Fuel RON 91-98 Cooling Thermal management with controlled thermostat Exhaust line Integrated single-unit emissions treatment system under the turbocharger with: Catalytic converter GPF

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA _EN

Communications Division www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36 @GroupePSA_EN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006275/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Groupe PSA

Marguerite Hubsch, +33 6 78 80 09 53

marguerite.hubsch@mpsa.com