Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Arnold W. Donald

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Carnival Corporation & plc

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4 Details of the transaction

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction The sale was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on October 18, 2017.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$62.65

$62.66

$62.68

$62.69

$62.71

$62.75

$62.76

$62.78

$62.80

$62.84

$62.85

$62.86

$62.88

$62.89

$62.90

$62.91

$62.92

$62.93

$62.95

$62.96

$62.97

$62.98

$62.99

$63.06

$63.07

$63.08

$63.09

$63.10

$63.11

$63.12

$63.14

$63.16 Volume(s)

100

200

100

100

200

100

100

100

100

300

200

200

200

100

300

300

200

100

200

200

200

100

100

100

100

100

300

100

100

100

100

200

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5,000

$62.9128

e) Date of the transaction June 1, 2018