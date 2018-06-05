Regulatory News:

To support the strong worldwide demand in ultra-high performing powders for industrial applications, in particular in the coatings, composite and 3D printing markets, Arkema (Paris:AKE) is to expand its global production capacity at its Mont site (France) by more than 50%. This investment of around €20 M will come on stream in the second half of 2019.

Arkema is to increase its global specialty polyamides powders capacities by more than 50% at its Mont site in France. These powders are marketed under the brand name Orgasol. This expansion is scheduled to come on stream in the second half of 2019.

Orgasol specialty polyamides powders are known for their exceptionally tightly controlled particle size distribution and their outstanding toughness. They are often specified as ultra-high performing formulation additives, notably for coatings and advanced composite materials, as well as in the 3D printing. This project will support the steady customer growth in these industrial applications.

This latest expansion announcement for Arkema's specialty polyamides demonstrates its commitment to its global customer base.

"Having recently announced very substantial investments in Asia for our Rilsan polyamide 11 and Rilsamid polyamide 12 product lines, we now shift our focus to the Orgasol specialty powders portfolio," said Erwoan Pezron, Global President of Arkema's Technical Polymers business. "We continue to invest to support the growth of our customers, especially in cutting edge, next generation applications."

This investment of around €20 M is consistent with the Group's ambitious strategy to significantly step up the development of its advanced materials.

