Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced its trading volumes for May 2018.

Cash trading

In May 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,525.5 million, down -1.3% compared to May 2017, and up +8.2% from the previous month. In the first five months of 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book was €8,514.9 million, up +10.6% compared to last year.

The average daily transaction value on the ETFs order book1 was €295 million, down -4.4% compared to May 2017, and up +21.4% from the previous month. At the end of May 2018, 1,060 ETFS were listed on Euronext, compared to 1,048 at the end of December 2017.

Derivatives trading

In May 2018, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 644,963 contracts, up +24.5% compared to May 2017, and up +12.4% compared to the previous month. In detail:

the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 222,156 contracts, down -0.3% compared to May 2017, and up +6.0% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 359,306 contracts, up +38.0% compared to May 2017, and up +17.9% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 63,501 contracts, up +81.6% compared to May 2017, and up +6.6% from the previous month.

At the end of May 2018, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 601,259 contracts (+13.1% compared to the end of May 2017). For the first time since 2013, Euronext has reached 20 million contracts of open interest at this time of the year, up at 20,402,408 (+34.7% compared to the end of May 2017).

FX spot trading

The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $22,572 million, up +0.2% compared to May 2017 and up +16.6% from the previous month.

In addition, FX Tape, the innovative market data product launched in September 2017, reached a new milestone in May 2018, recording, on 23 May and 29 May, reported volumes above $100 billion. The product aims to improve post-trade transparency in FX markets and serves as a central reference point for Spot FX.

Listings

In May 2018, Euronext welcomed the listing of Dontnod Entertainment and Voluntis, which collectively raised €57 million. In addition, €44.4 billion were raised on Euronext in bonds; and €3.0 billion in follow-on equity.

________________________

1 From January 2018, volumes on ETFs are only measured on order book activity due to low revenue-impact of off-book activity. Based on the previous presentation, activity is €401 million, down -26.7% compared to May 2017.

European Cash Market Monthly Activity May-18 Apr-18 May-17 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 22 20 22 105 105 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) May-18 Apr-18 Change MOM May-17 Change YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Total Cash Market 1 39 360 656 34 936 470 12,7% 47 590 422 -17,3% 204 125 098 201 382 624 1,4% ADV Cash Market 1 1 789 121 1 746 824 2,4% 2 163 201 -17,3% 1 944 049 1 917 930 1,4% TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted) Eur million May-18 Apr-18 Change MOM May-17 Change YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Total Cash Market 1 187 561,9 157 525,7 19,1% 190 089,7 -1,3% 894 066,8 808 710,5 10,6% ADV Cash Market 1 8 525,5 7 876,3 8,2% 8 640,4 -1,3% 8 514,9 7 702,0 10,6% LISTINGS Number of Issuers on Equities May 2018 Apr 2018 Change MOM May 2017 Change YOY December 2017 Change EURONEXT 2 1 286 1 292 -0,5% 1 331 -3,4% 1306 -1,5% SMEs 725 724 0,1% 764 -5,1% 747 -2,9% Number of Listed Securities Bonds 37 491 37 844 -0,9% 35 410 5,9% 37 085 1,1% ETFs 1 060 1 053 0,7% 1 029 3,0% 1 048 1,1% Funds 5 374 5 423 -0,9% 5 899 -8,9% 5 662 -5,1% EURONEXT CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) May-18 Apr-18 Change MOM May-17 Change YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Nb New Listings 2 1 2 10 10 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 57 14 315,2% 707 -92,0% 992 1 323 -25,0% of which Money Raised New Listings 57 12 360,6% 626 -90,9% 967 1 208 -20,0% Follow-ons on Equities 3 022 3 480 -13,2% 1 991 51,8% 15 809 24 932 -36,6% Bonds 44 373 101 294 -56,2% 71 660 -38,1% 356 523 314 224 13,5% Total Money Raised 4 47 451 104 788 -54,7% 74 358 -36,2% 373 324 340 479 9,6% of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) May-18 Apr-18 Change MOM May-17 Change YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Nb New Listings 2 1 1 8 5 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 57 14 315,2% 58 -2,9% 290 248 17,0% of which Money Raised New Listings 57 12 360,6% 51 11,7% 289 233 24,0% Follow-ons on Equities 354 429 -17,5% 492 -28,0% 2 364 3 264 -27,6% Bonds 31 50 -38,7% 171 -82,1% 121 251 -51,7% Total Money Raised 4 441 493 -10,5% 721 -38,8% 2 775 3 762 -26,2% 1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds 2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access 4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers

European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity May-18 Apr-18 May-17 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 22 20 22 105 105 Volume (in lots) May-18 Apr-18 Change MOM May-17 Change YOY Jan 2018 till May 2018 Jan 2017 till May 2017 Change YTD Equity 12 792 159 10 289 323 24,3% 10 629 906 20,3% 57 407 702 50 511 434 13,7% of which AtomX 169 797 66 639 495 358 236 047 Index 4 887 427 4 193 593 16,5% 4 902 979 -0,3% 24 145 009 24 085 679 0,2% of which AtomX 23 600 40 250 166 326 66 281 Futures 3 346 926 2 840 778 17,8% 3 826 981 -12,5% 16 532 124 18 514 001 -10,7% of which AtomX 23 600 40 250 166 326 58 581 Options 1 540 501 1 352 815 13,9% 1 075 998 43,2% 7 612 885 5 571 678 36,6% of which AtomX 0 0 0 7 700 Individual Equity 7 904 732 6 095 730 29,7% 5 726 927 38,0% 33 262 693 26 425 755 25,9% of which AtomX 146 197 26 389 329 032 169 766 Futures 88 471 13 940 >500% 108 302 -18,3% 120 333 165 289 -27,2% of which AtomX 41 771 2 000 47 271 20 000 Options 7 816 261 6 081 790 28,5% 5 618 625 39,1% 33 142 360 26 260 466 26,2% of which AtomX 104 426 24 389 281 761 149 766 Commodity 1 397 020 1 190 869 17,3% 769 306 81,6% 5 724 442 5 288 724 8,2% Futures 1 258 747 1 140 435 10,4% 705 276 78,5% 5 336 932 4 919 883 8,5% Options 138 273 50 434 174,2% 64 030 116,0% 387 510 368 841 5,1% Other 0 0 0 0 18 399 Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 0 0 18 399 Total Futures 4 694 144 3 995 153 17,5% 4 640 559 1,2% 21 989 389 23 599 173 -6,8% Total Options 9 495 035 7 485 039 26,9% 6 758 653 40,5% 41 142 755 32 219 384 27,7% Total Euronext 14 189 179 11 480 192 23,6% 11 399 212 24,5% 63 132 144 55 818 557 13,1%

ADV (in lots) May-18 Apr-18 Change MOM May-17 Change YOY Jan 2018 till May 2018 Jan 2017 till May 2017 Change YTD Equity 581 462 514 466 13,0% 483 178 20,3% 546 740 481 061 13,7% of which AtomX 7 718 3 332 4 718 Index 222 156 209 680 6,0% 222 863 -0,3% 229 952 229 387 0,2% of which AtomX 1 073 2 013 1 584 Futures 152 133 142 039 7,1% 173 954 -12,5% 157 449 176 324 -10,7% of which AtomX 1 073 2 013 1 584 Options 70 023 67 641 3,5% 48 909 43,2% 72 504 53 064 36,6% of which AtomX 0 0 0 Individual Equity 359 306 304 787 17,9% 260 315 38,0% 316 788 251 674 25,9% of which AtomX 6 645 1 319 3 134 Futures 4 021 697 477,0% 4 923 -18,3% 1 146 1 574 -27,2% of which AtomX 1 899 100 450 Options 355 285 304 090 16,8% 255 392 39,1% 315 642 250 100 26,2% of which AtomX 4 747 1 219 2 683 Commodity 63 501 59 543 6,6% 34 968 81,6% 54 518 50 369 8,2% Futures 57 216 57 022 0,3% 32 058 78,5% 50 828 46 856 8,5% Options 6 285 2 522 149,2% 2 910 116,0% 3 691 3 513 5,1% Other 0 0 0 0 175 Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 0 0 175 Total Futures 213 370 199 758 6,8% 210 935 1,2% 209 423 224 754 -6,8% Total Options 431 593 374 252 15,3% 307 212 40,5% 391 836 306 851 27,7% Total Euronext 644 963 574 010 12,4% 518 146 24,5% 601 259 531 605 13,1%

Open Interest May-18 Apr-18 Change MOM May-17 Change YOY Equity 19 737 645 17 787 904 11,0% 14 606 200 35,1% Index 1 661 789 1 482 563 12,1% 1 605 254 3,5% Futures 634 236 582 344 8,9% 630 973 0,5% Options 1 027 553 900 219 14,1% 974 281 5,5% Individual Equity 18 075 856 16 305 341 10,9% 13 000 946 39,0% Futures 26 059 24 692 5,5% 58 410 -55,4% Options 18 049 797 16 280 649 10,9% 12 942 536 39,5% Commodity 664 763 490 100 35,6% 544 976 22,0% Futures 446 325 347 688 28,4% 353 581 26,2% Options 218 438 142 412 53,4% 191 395 14,1% Other 0 0 0 Futures 0 0 0 Options 0 0 0 Total Futures 1 106 620 954 724 15,9% 1 042 964 6,1% Total Options 19 295 788 17 323 280 11,4% 14 108 212 36,8% Total Euronext 20 402 408 18 278 004 11,6% 15 151 176 34,7%

FastMatch May-18 Apr-18 May-17 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 23 21 23 108 107 Fastmatch Volume (in USD millions, single counted) May-18 Apr-18 Change MOM May-17 Change YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Total FastMatch Market 519 153 406 685 27,7% 518 351 0,2% 2 218 142 2 029 405 9,3% ADV FastMatch Market 22 572 19 366 16,6% 22 537 0,2% 20 538 18 966 8,3%

