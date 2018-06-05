Regulatory News:
Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced its trading volumes for May 2018.
Cash trading
In May 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,525.5 million, down -1.3% compared to May 2017, and up +8.2% from the previous month. In the first five months of 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book was €8,514.9 million, up +10.6% compared to last year.
The average daily transaction value on the ETFs order book1 was €295 million, down -4.4% compared to May 2017, and up +21.4% from the previous month. At the end of May 2018, 1,060 ETFS were listed on Euronext, compared to 1,048 at the end of December 2017.
Derivatives trading
In May 2018, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 644,963 contracts, up +24.5% compared to May 2017, and up +12.4% compared to the previous month. In detail:
- the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 222,156 contracts, down -0.3% compared to May 2017, and up +6.0% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 359,306 contracts, up +38.0% compared to May 2017, and up +17.9% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 63,501 contracts, up +81.6% compared to May 2017, and up +6.6% from the previous month.
At the end of May 2018, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 601,259 contracts (+13.1% compared to the end of May 2017). For the first time since 2013, Euronext has reached 20 million contracts of open interest at this time of the year, up at 20,402,408 (+34.7% compared to the end of May 2017).
FX spot trading
The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $22,572 million, up +0.2% compared to May 2017 and up +16.6% from the previous month.
In addition, FX Tape, the innovative market data product launched in September 2017, reached a new milestone in May 2018, recording, on 23 May and 29 May, reported volumes above $100 billion. The product aims to improve post-trade transparency in FX markets and serves as a central reference point for Spot FX.
Listings
In May 2018, Euronext welcomed the listing of Dontnod Entertainment and Voluntis, which collectively raised €57 million. In addition, €44.4 billion were raised on Euronext in bonds; and €3.0 billion in follow-on equity.
1 From January 2018, volumes on ETFs are only measured on order book activity due to low revenue-impact of off-book activity. Based on the previous presentation, activity is €401 million, down -26.7% compared to May 2017.
|European Cash Market Monthly Activity
|May-18
|Apr-18
|May-17
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
|Nb trading days
|22
|20
|22
|105
|105
|NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
|May-18
|Apr-18
| Change
MOM
|May-17
|
Change
YOY
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Total Cash Market 1
|39 360 656
|34 936 470
|12,7%
|47 590 422
|-17,3%
|204 125 098
|201 382 624
|1,4%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|1 789 121
|1 746 824
|2,4%
|2 163 201
|-17,3%
|1 944 049
|1 917 930
|1,4%
|TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted)
|Eur million
|May-18
|Apr-18
| Change
MOM
|May-17
|
Change
YOY
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Total Cash Market 1
|187 561,9
|157 525,7
|19,1%
|190 089,7
|-1,3%
|894 066,8
|808 710,5
|10,6%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|8 525,5
|7 876,3
|8,2%
|8 640,4
|-1,3%
|8 514,9
|7 702,0
|10,6%
|LISTINGS
|Number of Issuers on Equities
|May 2018
|Apr 2018
| Change
MOM
|May 2017
|
Change
YOY
|December 2017
|Change
|EURONEXT 2
|1 286
|1 292
|-0,5%
|1 331
|-3,4%
|1306
|-1,5%
|SMEs
|725
|724
|0,1%
|764
|-5,1%
|747
|-2,9%
|Number of Listed Securities
|Bonds
|37 491
|37 844
|-0,9%
|35 410
|5,9%
|37 085
|1,1%
|ETFs
|1 060
|1 053
|0,7%
|1 029
|3,0%
|1 048
|1,1%
|Funds
|5 374
|5 423
|-0,9%
|5 899
|-8,9%
|5 662
|-5,1%
|EURONEXT
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|May-18
|Apr-18
| Change
MOM
|May-17
|
Change
YOY
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Nb New Listings
|2
|1
|2
|10
|10
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|57
|14
|315,2%
|707
|-92,0%
|992
|1 323
|-25,0%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|57
|12
|360,6%
|626
|-90,9%
|967
|1 208
|-20,0%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|3 022
|3 480
|-13,2%
|1 991
|51,8%
|15 809
|24 932
|-36,6%
|Bonds
|44 373
|101 294
|-56,2%
|71 660
|-38,1%
|356 523
|314 224
|13,5%
|Total Money Raised 4
|47 451
|104 788
|-54,7%
|74 358
|-36,2%
|373 324
|340 479
|9,6%
|of which SMEs
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|May-18
|Apr-18
| Change
MOM
|May-17
|
Change
YOY
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Nb New Listings
|2
|1
|1
|8
|5
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|57
|14
|315,2%
|58
|-2,9%
|290
|248
|17,0%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|57
|12
|360,6%
|51
|11,7%
|289
|233
|24,0%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|354
|429
|-17,5%
|492
|-28,0%
|2 364
|3 264
|-27,6%
|Bonds
|31
|50
|-38,7%
|171
|-82,1%
|121
|251
|-51,7%
|Total Money Raised 4
|441
|493
|-10,5%
|721
|-38,8%
|2 775
|3 762
|-26,2%
|1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds
|2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access
|4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
|European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity
|May-18
|Apr-18
|May-17
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
|Nb trading days
|22
|20
|22
|105
|105
|Volume (in lots)
|May-18
|Apr-18
|Change MOM
|May-17
|Change YOY
|Jan 2018 till May 2018
|Jan 2017 till May 2017
| Change
YTD
|Equity
|12 792 159
|10 289 323
|24,3%
|10 629 906
|20,3%
|57 407 702
|50 511 434
|13,7%
|of which AtomX
|169 797
|66 639
|495 358
|236 047
|Index
|4 887 427
|4 193 593
|16,5%
|4 902 979
|-0,3%
|24 145 009
|24 085 679
|0,2%
|of which AtomX
|23 600
|40 250
|166 326
|66 281
|Futures
|3 346 926
|2 840 778
|17,8%
|3 826 981
|-12,5%
|16 532 124
|18 514 001
|-10,7%
|of which AtomX
|23 600
|40 250
|166 326
|58 581
|Options
|1 540 501
|1 352 815
|13,9%
|1 075 998
|43,2%
|7 612 885
|5 571 678
|36,6%
|of which AtomX
|0
|0
|0
|7 700
|Individual Equity
|7 904 732
|6 095 730
|29,7%
|5 726 927
|38,0%
|33 262 693
|26 425 755
|25,9%
|of which AtomX
|146 197
|26 389
|329 032
|169 766
|Futures
|88 471
|13 940
|>500%
|108 302
|-18,3%
|120 333
|165 289
|-27,2%
|of which AtomX
|41 771
|2 000
|47 271
|20 000
|Options
|7 816 261
|6 081 790
|28,5%
|5 618 625
|39,1%
|33 142 360
|26 260 466
|26,2%
|of which AtomX
|104 426
|24 389
|281 761
|149 766
|Commodity
|1 397 020
|1 190 869
|17,3%
|769 306
|81,6%
|5 724 442
|5 288 724
|8,2%
|Futures
|1 258 747
|1 140 435
|10,4%
|705 276
|78,5%
|5 336 932
|4 919 883
|8,5%
|Options
|138 273
|50 434
|174,2%
|64 030
|116,0%
|387 510
|368 841
|5,1%
|Other
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18 399
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18 399
|Total Futures
|4 694 144
|3 995 153
|17,5%
|4 640 559
|1,2%
|21 989 389
|23 599 173
|-6,8%
|Total Options
|9 495 035
|7 485 039
|26,9%
|6 758 653
|40,5%
|41 142 755
|32 219 384
|27,7%
|Total Euronext
|14 189 179
|11 480 192
|23,6%
|11 399 212
|24,5%
|63 132 144
|55 818 557
|13,1%
|ADV (in lots)
|May-18
|Apr-18
|Change MOM
|May-17
|Change YOY
|Jan 2018 till May 2018
|Jan 2017 till May 2017
| Change
YTD
|Equity
|581 462
|514 466
|13,0%
|483 178
|20,3%
|546 740
|481 061
|13,7%
|of which AtomX
|7 718
|3 332
|4 718
|Index
|222 156
|209 680
|6,0%
|222 863
|-0,3%
|229 952
|229 387
|0,2%
|of which AtomX
|1 073
|2 013
|1 584
|Futures
|152 133
|142 039
|7,1%
|173 954
|-12,5%
|157 449
|176 324
|-10,7%
|of which AtomX
|1 073
|2 013
|1 584
|Options
|70 023
|67 641
|3,5%
|48 909
|43,2%
|72 504
|53 064
|36,6%
|of which AtomX
|0
|0
|0
|Individual Equity
|359 306
|304 787
|17,9%
|260 315
|38,0%
|316 788
|251 674
|25,9%
|of which AtomX
|6 645
|1 319
|3 134
|Futures
|4 021
|697
|477,0%
|4 923
|-18,3%
|1 146
|1 574
|-27,2%
|of which AtomX
|1 899
|100
|450
|Options
|355 285
|304 090
|16,8%
|255 392
|39,1%
|315 642
|250 100
|26,2%
|of which AtomX
|4 747
|1 219
|2 683
|Commodity
|63 501
|59 543
|6,6%
|34 968
|81,6%
|54 518
|50 369
|8,2%
|Futures
|57 216
|57 022
|0,3%
|32 058
|78,5%
|50 828
|46 856
|8,5%
|Options
|6 285
|2 522
|149,2%
|2 910
|116,0%
|3 691
|3 513
|5,1%
|Other
|0
|0
|0
|0
|175
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|0
|0
|175
|Total Futures
|213 370
|199 758
|6,8%
|210 935
|1,2%
|209 423
|224 754
|-6,8%
|Total Options
|431 593
|374 252
|15,3%
|307 212
|40,5%
|391 836
|306 851
|27,7%
|Total Euronext
|644 963
|574 010
|12,4%
|518 146
|24,5%
|601 259
|531 605
|13,1%
|Open Interest
|May-18
|Apr-18
|
Change
MOM
|May-17
|
Change
YOY
|Equity
|19 737 645
|17 787 904
|11,0%
|14 606 200
|35,1%
|Index
|1 661 789
|1 482 563
|12,1%
|1 605 254
|3,5%
|Futures
|634 236
|582 344
|8,9%
|630 973
|0,5%
|Options
|1 027 553
|900 219
|14,1%
|974 281
|5,5%
|Individual Equity
|18 075 856
|16 305 341
|10,9%
|13 000 946
|39,0%
|Futures
|26 059
|24 692
|5,5%
|58 410
|-55,4%
|Options
|18 049 797
|16 280 649
|10,9%
|12 942 536
|39,5%
|Commodity
|664 763
|490 100
|35,6%
|544 976
|22,0%
|Futures
|446 325
|347 688
|28,4%
|353 581
|26,2%
|Options
|218 438
|142 412
|53,4%
|191 395
|14,1%
|Other
|0
|0
|0
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|0
|Total Futures
|1 106 620
|954 724
|15,9%
|1 042 964
|6,1%
|Total Options
|19 295 788
|17 323 280
|11,4%
|14 108 212
|36,8%
|Total Euronext
|20 402 408
|18 278 004
|11,6%
|15 151 176
|34,7%
|FastMatch
|May-18
|Apr-18
|May-17
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
|Nb trading days
|23
|21
|23
|108
|107
|Fastmatch Volume (in USD millions, single counted)
|May-18
|Apr-18
| Change
MOM
|May-17
|
Change
YOY
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
|
Change
YTD
|Total FastMatch Market
|519 153
|406 685
|27,7%
|518 351
|0,2%
|2 218 142
|2 029 405
|9,3%
|ADV FastMatch Market
|22 572
|19 366
|16,6%
|22 537
|0,2%
|20 538
|18 966
|8,3%
