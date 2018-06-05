Commercial agreement secured with Diagnostikum Berlin

20% of German public health insurers now reimburse echotherapy

Frankfurt Bürgerhospital expands treatment from thyroid to breast

Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Alternext, FR0010120402 ALTHE) (Paris:ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, announces today significant milestones in sales and business development in the German market.

A commercial agreement has been put in place with the Diagnostikum Berlin. The center was founded in 1995 initially as a single radiology practice. Its objective was to offer patients access to world class medical knowledge and innovative technology. Today, the Diagnostikum Berlin offers high-end general and cardiac imaging to patients in 10 different locations throughout the greater Berlin area. At its site "MVZ iNUK GmbH", it offers a complete nuclear medicine portfolio in a luxurious setting to both public and private patients. One of the center's core specialties is thyroid disease: The MVZ performs 30-50 thyroid consultations per day and offers a complete thyroid diagnostic cycle.

In early summer 2018, the MVZ iNUK GmbH now will also transform into an echotherapy center:

"Echotherapy allows patients with thyroid nodules to avoid the invasiveness of thyroid surgery by treating them gently with therapeutic ultrasound. The nodule is ablated percutaneously, without any need for cuts and scars." Explains Dr. Janssen, medical director of the MVZ inuk and clinical lead on the new echotherapy center. "The treatment takes around 30-60 min and patients can return to normal activities immediately- whereas with surgery, hospitalization and long recovery is involved.

As an ambulatory treatment, costs for echotherapy are significantly lower than costs for a surgical intervention.

Theraclion also announces that the BKK Achenbach Buschhütten has recently joined the echotherapy contract which allows insurance companies to reimburse echotherapy in the frame of a selective care contract with echotherapy centers. The treatment is now reimbursed by around 20% of all German insurance companies. In Germany around 80-100k thyroid operations are performed every year, at a unit cost of 3500 to 4500 euros in health expenditure. Many of those could be replaced by the much less costly and much less invasive echotherapy which in addition offers evident benefits for patients, doctors and payors. We plan to replace 40% of the market.

In addition to these developments, the Frankfurt Bürgerhospital has recently purchased an echotherapy breast license. The clinic hired an additional physician to expand the existing thyroid activity and importantly, also develop a breast treatment option. The Bürgerhospital is Frankfurt's premier hospital for gynecology.

"The addition of the Diagnostikum Berlin as a strong partner in Berlin is a crucial milestone for us in Germany" explains José Abellan-Martinez, VP Sales Germany, Central Eastern Europe, Italy Iberia. "The Diagnostikum Berlin sees around 100 000 patients per year in their radiology practices. They have a strong position with health insurers and a healthy internal patient pipeline.

"This center is now covering the largest German urban region with 3,5M people and is also a strong link to eastern European medical tourism" adds David Caumartin, CEO of Theraclion.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 35 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclion's website: www.theraclion.com

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

PEA-PME eligible

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006294/en/

Contacts:

Theraclion

David Caumartin, Tel.: +33 (0)1 55 48 90 70

CEO

david.caumartin@theraclion.com

or

Theraclion

Anja Kleber, Tél.: 33 (0)6 07 95 44 39

VP Marketing, Market Access Sales Francophonia

anja.kleber@theraclion.com