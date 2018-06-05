Business process management and outsourcing solutions provider Capita announced on Tuesday that it has agreed a £56m contract expansion with Transport for London. The expansion will see the FTSE 250 listed company, already in place as the manager of TfL's congestion charging, T-charge and low emission zones, implementing systems and office based processes for the transport organisation's new ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ). Jon Lewis, chief executive of Capita plc, said: "This agreement is ...

