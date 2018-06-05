WYG said on Tuesday that, despite swinging to a full-year loss, its strengthening order book provides a sound basis for current year expectations and medium-term confidence. The project management and technical consultancy firm reported a loss before tax of £5.3m, down from a profit of £1.6m the previous year, after the company was subject to a £2.5m increase in legacy claim provisions and a £3.2m charge relating to the closure of the company's North Associates business. The AIM traded ...

