The government lost around £3.4bn from selling a £2.5bn of its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland to institutional investors this week, according to one analysis. UK Government Investments, which manages the Treasury's shareholding, confirmed on Tuesday morning that after agreeing to place 925m shares at a discounted price of 271p per share, proceeds of £2.51bn had been made before costs. As a result, the UKGI-managed stake will be reduced, when the placing is completed on Thursday, from 8.4bn ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...