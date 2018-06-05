Technavio analysts forecast the global table-top spirometer market to post a CAGR of close to 7%, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006374/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global table-top spirometer market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising awareness of respiratory diseases is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global table-top spirometer market. Awareness of chronic and other respiratory diseases can help to reduce the severity of these diseases and in some cases may even prevent the onset of the disease. Therefore, healthcare facilities and authorities have launched various initiatives to improve awareness and initiate preventative measures for COPD which accounts for 3-4 million deaths every year.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, according to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global table-top spirometer market is the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders:

Global table-top spirometer market: Rising prevalence of respiratory disorders

Lungs are increasingly susceptible to injury and infection owing to the growing number of chemicals and pollutants in the atmosphere. This is leading to an increase in the prevalence of respiratory disorders which are becoming a significant global health burden. Respiratory diseases such as COPD, Asthma, Tuberculosis, and Lung cancer are among the most common causes of death and acute illness across the globe. Medical devices such as spirometers are necessary for the diagnosis of respiratory diseases.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Spirometers simplify the process of measuring the volume and capacity of the lungs. It also helps in diagnosing shortness of breath, exposure to chemicals, lung functions before surgery, effects of medicine and progress in the treatment of diseases. Hence, the various applications of table-top spirometers are leading to an increase in demand for this product."

Global table-top spirometer market: Segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global table-top spirometer market by end-user (healthcare facilities, and academic institutes and clinical trials), and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The healthcare segment dominated the market with a share of more than 68%, owing to the rapid growth in the number of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. The market share of this segment is expected to increase by a further 1% over the forecast period.

In 2017, Americas accounted for the major share in the global table-top spirometer market, followed by the EMEA and APAC. APAC is expected to exhibit the largest increase in its market share over the forecast period, while the Americas is expected to witness a significant decrease in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006374/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com