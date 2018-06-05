Premium remote meetings firm Loopup Group announced on Tuesday that it has successfully completed the £61.4m cash acquisition of MeetingZone Group. The acquisition of the UK-headquartered conferencing services provider comes after Loopup saw the re-admission of its enlarged share capital to trading on AIM on 4 June. Loopup said MeetingZone has roughly 6,000 customers worldwide and operations in Germany, Sweden and North America, as well as a "consistent" track record of profitability. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...