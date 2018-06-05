

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump would prefer to hold separate trade negotiations with Canada and Mexico, according to National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow.



Kudlow said in an interview on Fox News on Tuesday that Trump is interested in having bilateral talks with Canada and Mexico regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement.



'He is very seriously contemplating kind of a shift in the NAFTA negotiations. His preference now, and he asked me to convey this, is to actually negotiate with Mexico and Canada separately,' Kudlow said. 'He prefers bilateral negotiations and he's looking at two, much different countries.'



Kudlow stressed that Trump was not planning to pull out of NAFTA but was only interested in trying a different approach.



'Oftentimes, when you have to compromise with a whole bunch of countries, you get the worst of the deals,' Kudlow said.



The comments from Kudlow come amid escalating trade tensions after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced last Thursday the U.S. will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



