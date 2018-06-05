Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2018) - Arctic Star Exploration Corp (TSXV: ADD) (FSE: 82A1) (OTCQB: ASDZF) ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the first diamond results from its Spring drill program on its 100% owned Timantti Diamond Project near Kuusamo, Finland (the "Project"). The results are from 79.95kg of split HQ size drill core from the initial drill hole, WW-001 on the White Wolf kimberlite, one of the four known diamondiferous kimberlite bodies on the Project area.

The results are shown below in Table 1 which also gives the caustic fusion results previously received from White Wolf. The analyses are consistently reporting more than 100 stones per 100kg. The Company is also encouraged by these sets of results that have provided more than one 1.18mm stone for every 100kg of sample processed.

The Company expects to now receive a constant stream of results as the laboratories process the core from approximately 18 more kimberlite intercepts on the Project. To expedite this process, the Company is now using two laboratories in Canada, Microlithics in Thunder Bay and SRC in Saskatoon.

Table 1: Micro Diamond Assay Results, White Wolf Kimberlite

Kimberlite Sample

Weight Kg +0.106

mm +0.15

mm +0.212

mm +0.3

mm +0.425

mm +.60

mm +.85

mm +1.18

mm Total

Stones White Wolf current 79.95 53 24 17 4 6 0 0 1 105 White Wolf previous 67.55 70 61 24 15 3 5 0 1 169 White Wolf total 147.60 123 85 41 19 9 5 0 2 274

Notes: New results are from Microlithics Laboratories Inc., of Thunder Bay, ON ("Microlithics") which is independent of the issuer and is not an ISO lab. Previous results also include those from SRC of Saskatoon. SRC is independent of the Issuer and is ISO accredited. A chain of custody protocol was used. Diamonds results reported using CIM guidelines.

Arctic Star completed first pass delineation drilling on the White Wolf kimberlite in March. Since then the drill holes have been logged, split and dispatched. Table 2 lists the drill holes completed at the White Wolf kimberlite in 2018 along with their kimberlite intercepts. The holes were drilled to obtain sample for caustic fusion and to further delineate the kimberlite. Each hole intercepted kimberlite after passing through the overburden, which is only a few meters deep at this locality. The holes were then completed when they passed out of the kimberlite into the surrounding country rock.

Table 2: Drill Intercepts from White Wolf Kimberlite 2018

Hole No. Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Bearing/Dip

(degrees) Total

Depth From

(m) To

(m) Kimberlite

(m) Description WW-001 4470858 7335700 55/45 56.5 4.2 47.75 43.55 Kimberlite WW-001B 4470858 7335700 55/60 56.5 5.1 23.3 18.2 Kimberlite WW-002 4470874 7335713 55/55 40.0 3.3 34.75 31.45 Kimberlite WW-002B 4470715 7335710 135/60 26.4 4.4 21.65 17.21 Kimberlite

Notes: Co-ordinates use the KKJ system. Core diameter is 57mm. Intercepts are not true widths as the holes were collared in kimberlite. The Country Rock consisted of quartzites, and greenstones, with occasional quartzite xenoliths in the kimberlite up to 1m diameter.

The diamond results reported here are from the initial hole WW-001. Arctic now has samples from boulder float at the surface, from resampling historic drill core and from its own drilling and all confirm the kimberlite to be diamondiferous. A total of approximately 360kg of sample from the White Wolf kimberlite has now been sent for analysis from this season's drilling, including the results reported here. Similar size samples have been taken from the other kimberlites in this cluster, the Black Wolf and Grey Wolf kimberlites. The Company's goal at present is to accumulate enough diamond data so that predictions of grade using conventional graphical techniques can be made.

Once all the current micro-diamonds sample results are reported, the Company will make decisions on continuing the diamond evaluation process on these kimberlites. This work would include further delineation drilling of the individual kimberlites with caustic fusion analyses, the relationship of these bodies to one another in order to determine available tonnage, followed by three-dimensional bulk sampling to get more precise estimates of the grade and to determine the average value of the diamonds.

Importantly, the Company is also focused on finding more kimberlites in the area, with ongoing exploration including esker and till sampling and focused airborne and ground geophysical surveys, all designed to generate multiple drill targets.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release is Buddy Doyle, AUSIMM, a Geologist of over 30 years' experience in diamond exploration, discovery and evaluation.

About Arctic Star

The Company owns 100% of the recently acquired Timantti Diamond Project including a 243 Ha Exploration Permit and a 95,700 Ha Exploration Reservation near the town of Kuusamo in Finland. The project is located approximately 550km SW of the operating Grib Diamond Mine in Russia. Arctic has commenced its exploration in Finland on the Timantti Project, where four diamondiferous kimberlite bodies may represent the first finds in a large kimberlite field. The Company also controls diamond exploration properties in Nunavut (Stein), the NWT (Diagras and Redemption) and a rare metals project in BC (Cap).

Arctic Star has a highly experienced diamond exploration team previously responsible for several world class diamond discoveries.

