

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Tuesday after European stocks suffered from renewed jitters about the Italian political situation.



Italy's new leadership said they want to boost spending and cut taxes rather than pursue austerity in order to get the nation's debt under control



Gold finished at $1,302.20/oz, up $4.90, or 0.4%.



Activity in the U.S. service sector grew at a faster than expected rate in the month of May, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index climbed to 58.6 in May from 56.8 in April, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to rise to 57.5.



'The majority of respondents are optimistic about business conditions and the overall economy,' said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



