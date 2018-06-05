London-listed equities retreated on Tuesday, under pressure from a pound boosted by stronger services data and with oil heavyweights adding to the drag. The FTSE 100 dropped 54.49 points or 0.7% to 7,686.80 by the close, as the pound picked up 0.44% against the dollar to 1.3372 and gained 0.43% versus the euro to 1.1430. Brent crude oil was down around 1.5% below $74 most of the afternoon as the US was reported to have asked OPEC to increase output by 1m barrels per day. While the pound had ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...