London-listed equities retreated on Tuesday, under pressure from a pound boosted by stronger services data and with oil heavyweights adding to the drag. The FTSE 100 dropped 54.49 points or 0.7% to 7,686.80 by the close, as the pound picked up 0.44% against the dollar to 1.3372 and gained 0.43% versus the euro to 1.1430. Brent crude oil was down around 1.5% below $74 most of the afternoon as the US was reported to have asked OPEC to increase output by 1m barrels per day. While the pound had ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...