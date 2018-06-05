Ontology and PTS to Promote an "Entity-Based" Strategy in Financial Credit

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2018 / Today Ontology, a new high-performance public multi-chain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform, and Points (PTS), a blockchain-based credit service network, announced the launch of a technology partnership. Ontology will provide PTS with high-performance underlying blockchain technology, integration with Ontology's blockchain system, data exchange services, data attestation services, generation and execution of smart contracts, and more. PTS will build an Ontology-based platform to provide various services such as financial technology products, credit data exchange, credit analysis models, and more.

Ontology's "entity-based" strategy aims to build the bridge between entities and digital systems without the need for complicated technologies. This will allow distributed services across a range of application scenarios to connect with human, financial, physical, and business entities, and at the same time, provide users with a better service experience and encourage trust cooperation and efficiency across society.

The cooperation with PTS is the first step for Ontology in financial credit. Speaking on the partnership, Jun Li, Founder of Ontology, said "Ontology is a trust system that integrates the physical world with the digital world. It supports decentralized, community-based, and dispersed trust sources and data source collaboration. It also supports customizable compliance for different business scenarios and regulatory environments. It is a great honor to work together with PTS to integrate the Ontology distributed trust platform with financial credit. Blockchain technology has a natural connection with the financial credit industry and we expect that cooperation with PTS will bring more technical and application innovation. Both parties will work together to promote trust ecosystem development and delivering trust to society.'

Jiachen Zhang, Founder of PTS, said, "We are looking forward to working with Ontology to advance the application of blockchain technology in the credit industry. With Ontology's technology, strong community, and PTS' top talent pool and high-quality industry resources, the two sides will work on credit-based distributed financial and life score services, promoting blockchain innovation and application, data self-governance, and building the world's first blockchain credit service application with a data volume exceeding 100 million.'

About Points (PTS)

Points (PTS) is a blockchain fintech project founded by Sarah Zhang and Kate Shen. Its vision is to use blockchain technology to create the next generation of credit scoring and distributed credit services. Through risk-control technology and personalized services, people can rely on credit to obtain low-cost, high-quality financial services. The project is led by Shouyi Zhang, Professor at Standford University and Chainman of Danhua Capital, as the Chief Scientific Advisor, and has gathered top R&D, data, community operations, and business teams from companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Hulu, and Xiaomi. The PTS network uses a high-performance consensus mechanism based on zero-knowledge proof, completes automatic transaction negotiation and execution through smart contracts, and conducts decentralized data storage and transactions, and real-time data authenticity, timeliness checks, and cross-validation through asymmetric encryption technology. Through the PTS ecosystem Points sees the potential to significantly improve vertical industries including financial services marketing, credit, investment, and insurance.

For more information, please visit: http://points.org/.

About Ontology

Ontology is a new high-performance public multi-chain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform. Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of distributed ledger and smart contract systems. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration among chain networks with its various protocol groups.

Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.

For more information, please visit: https://ont.io/.

