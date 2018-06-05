

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citing 'historic obstruction' by Democrats, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., announced the cancellation of the Senate's August recess on Tuesday.



McConnell indicated in a statement that senators will stay in Washington in order to pass spending bills and confirm President Donald Trump's nominees.



'Due to the historic obstruction by Senate Democrats of the president's nominees, and the goal of passing appropriations bills prior to the end of the fiscal year, the August recess has been canceled,' McConnell said.



He added, 'Senators should expect to remain in session in August to pass legislation, including appropriations bills, and to make additional progress on the president's nominees.'



The statement from McConnell said senators will have a state work period during the first full week in August before returning for the rest of the month.



Previous reports had suggested McConnell was considering canceling the recess, with the move seen as likely due in part to political motives.



Political observers noted Democrats would be eager to avoid canceling the recess to allow vulnerable senators to return home to campaign ahead of the midterm elections in November.



Ten Democratic Senators are up for re-election in states that Trump won in the 2016 presidential election compared to only one Republican Senator that is up for re-election in a state won by Hillary Clinton.



'Senators facing possible defeat can discover reservoirs of sweet reason in abundance if the alternative is being stuck in Washington - particularly if they aren't getting much visible work done - as opponents savage them back home,' New York Magazine political columnist Ed Kilgore wrote last month.



'McConnell knows this,' Kilgore added. 'He will probably count on its powerful effect as he mulls the August recess.'



McConnell threatened to cancel the first two weeks of the August recess last year, although senators only stayed in Washington for one extra week before confirming a large number of Trump's nominees.



