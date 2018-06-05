

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced the location for the planned meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.



Sanders said that the highly anticipated meeting between the two leaders will be held at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island on June 12th.



'The venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island,' Sanders tweeted. 'We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality.'



The resort island off the southern coast of Singapore was seen as likely spot for the historic summit after recently being declared a 'special event area.'



The tweet from Sanders comes after Trump revealed last Friday that his summit with Kim was back on following a meeting with top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol.



Last month, Trump called off the planned meeting with Kim, accusing North Korea of displaying 'tremendous anger and open hostility.'



Trump repeatedly stressed that the meeting with Kim will be the start of a process and that it will take time to resolve the U.S. disputes with North Korea.



