Centuries of Character in a New Modern Classic

A timeless shoe, reimagined. Charix, an innovative new shoe company headquartered in D.C., launched its shoe line that is available via its website, www.charixshoes.com.

Charix shoes are inspired by original handmade leather shoes from Turkey, locally called "charik." Suley Ozbey, the founder and CEO of Charix, discovered the shoes in his native Istanbul. As he continued to travel to and from Turkey to the U.S., he wanted to bring this classic, versatile shoe to the modern traveler, whether in the daily commute or adventuring around the globe.

He founded Charix in 2015 and he continued working with the master craftspeople in Istanbul to perfect the shoe for the modern day. Charix faithfully preserved the look and character of the original shoe but added proprietary non-slip outsoles, a hidden memory foam insole, and premium materials. After continued refinement for the best fit, comfort, and longevity, the Charix team officially launched a stylish, timeless, comfortable shoe to be enjoyed by all. Charix are unisex, but not uni-fit, and come in a variety of vibrant colors and half sizes.

"Our shoes are casually sophisticated, exceptionally comfortable, and highly versatile for almost any occasion," said Ozbey. "We are proud to be the first and only brand that offers these ancient styles of shoes with the specifications of contemporary high-end footwear."

The brand is on a journey to share the love of Charix with people around the world. Follow Charix on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates.

See the full line of shoes at charixshoes.com, from Istanbul with love.

