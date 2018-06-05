The organization is expecting carnage throughout the solar value chain as the result of reduced policy support for deployment in China.The saying is that as California goes, so goes the nation. But in solar, as China goes, so goes the world. As the result of an abrupt withdrawal of support for the nation's solar PV market, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) has predicted a 34% decline in multicrystalline solar module prices in China. This would be roughly equivalent to the fall in module prices in 2016, and only exceeded by the 40% fall in prices in 2011. And as China is by far the world's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...