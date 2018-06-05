Australian Infrastructure Provider Ventia Selects OrbiWise's OrbiWAN[TM] Network Server for LoRaWAN[TM] to Power Their LPWAN Network

SYDNEY and GENEVA, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

OrbiWise SA, a leading supplier of LoRaWAN Solutions for Internet of Things (IoT), is delighted to announce that it has been chosen by Ventia, one of Australasia's largest infrastructure service providers to supply its OrbiWAN Network Server for LoRaWAN[TM] (LoRaWAN[TM] Network Server - LNS).

Ventia's IoT business, Vianet, provides end-to-end solutions to the infrastructure market including water and waste water network monitoring, facilities management, environmental monitoring, smart city solutions and asset monitoring for roads, telecommunications and related industries.

Through its Network based on LoRaWAN[TM], Vianet offers affordable, reliable, long-range coverage and supports the operation of very low-power devices for asset intensive businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

To help manage its Network based on LoRaWAN[TM], Ventia has partnered with OrbiWise and will utilize its industry leading OrbiWAN[TM] Network Server after a comprehensive evaluation of other LoRaWAN[TM] Network Server Solutions. OrbiWAN[TM] provides the "brains" to view and manage the LoRaWAN[TM] Network's devices, gateways and interfaces to ensure the complete and secure delivery of a device's data to and from the appropriate customer.

"We are very pleased to appoint Orbiwise as our preferred network server. We selected Orbiwise not only because of the technical capabilities and robust architecture of their OrbiWAN[TM] platform but also the spirit of partnership that the Orbiwise team bring to the table", said Arjun Narang, General Manager of Vianet, Ventia.

OrbiWise SA, the creator of OrbiWAN[TM], is a leading supplier of LoRaWAN Solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) applications. OrbiWise's growing staff has considerable experience in wireless and communications software and hardware, allowing the organization to grow into the forefront of the IoT industry.

"We are proud to work with Ventia as they use our OrbiWAN[TM] technology in their infrastructure management and smart-city projects across Australia. We believe the Vianet Team has the broad experience and deep competence, from both a technical and a business point view, required to succeed in the emerging IoT industry" said Domenico Arpaia, CEO of OrbiWise.

Both OrbiWise and Ventia are proud Contributor Members of the LoRa Alliance[TM], a global association of companies working to advance LoRa[TM] technology.

OrbiWise SA is a leading international solution provider for LPWA IoT networks based on LoRaWAN technology. OrbiWise's customers deploy LPWA networks in smart city, precise agriculture and industrial applications - amongst others. OrbiWise's OrbiWAN[TM] Network Server for LoRaWAN[TM] (LNS) Solution is an industry-leading product that provides the intelligence to run, maintain and observe the operations of LoRaWAN Networks. The company is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Geneva, Switzerland with additional offices in Mumbai, India, Macedonia and Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

For more information: http://www.orbiwise.com

About Ventia & Vianet

Ventia is a services company created in 2015 through the integration of Leighton Contractors Services, Thiess Services and Visionstream. Formed by a 50/50 investment partnership between CIMIC and funds managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management. Ventia is one of the largest dedicated infrastructure service providers in Australasia.

Ventia's Vianet business helps clients leverage low powered wide area (LPWA) network technologies to solve business problems, leading the charge in exploring the application of LPWA technologies to asset intensive businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

For more information: http://www.ventia.com.au & http://www.ventia.com/capabilities/vianet-solutions.

About theLoRaAlliance

The LoRa Alliance is an open, non-profit association of members that believe the internet of things era is now. Their mission is to standardize Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) being deployed around the world to enable Internet of Things (IoT), machine-to-machine (M2M), and smart city, and industrial applications. The Alliance members will collaborate to drive the global success of the LoRa protocol (LoRaWAN), by sharing knowledge and experience to guarantee interoperability between operators in one open global standard.

For more information: http://lora-alliance.org

LoRa and LoRaWAN are trademarks of Semtech Corporation.



Contact:

Scott Kubes

Head of Business Development & Sales - Americas, Australia & New Zealand

scott.kubes@orbiwise.com

+1-678-646-3237