Tesco Bank's 5.6m account holders were unable to access the online service starting from 10:30 BST on Tuesday, due to a technical glitch. Tesco Bank said: "We apologise to customers who are currently unable to access mobile and online banking. All other services are working as normal. We are working hard to restore service and thank customers for their patience." The lender's latest IT woes were not new, having suffered another glitch back in November 2016 due to a "sophisticated attack" that ...

