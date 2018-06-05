All eyes on Wednesday will continue to be on markets' biggest bugbears of late, populist parties in Rome and the ongoing global trade tensions Closer to home, the emphasis will be on the ongoing Brexit talks with Brussels, although the key dates to watch for, the 12 June Commons vote on the EU Withdrawal bill and the 28-29 June EU leaders' summit, were still relatively 'far off', at least as far traders are concerned. Against that backdrop, perhaps the key economic event on the economic calendar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...