

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the pullback seen over the two previous sessions, treasuries regained some ground during the trading day on Tuesday.



Bond prices moved to the upside in morning trading but gave back some ground in the afternoon. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 1.8 basis points to 2.919 percent.



The strength among treasuries as traders looked ahead to an upcoming G-7 summit in Canada as well as the planned meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next week.



Treasuries also benefited from continued concerns about a potential trade war after the U.S. imposed steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.



Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing activity in the U.S. service sector grew at a faster than expected rate in the month of May.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index climbed to 58.6 in May from 56.8 in April, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to rise to 57.5.



'The majority of respondents are optimistic about business conditions and the overall economy,' said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



He added, 'There continue to be concerns about the uncertainty surrounding tariffs, trade agreements and the impact on cost of goods sold.'



Economic data may impact trading on Wednesday, with traders likely to keep an eye on reports on international trade and labor productivity.



