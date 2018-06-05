The "Europe Magnetic Sensor Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Magnetic Sensor Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The adoption of magnetic sensors for proximity detection, safety switches, and angular and linear sensing has witness significant growth due to the growing need for efficient production lines. These sensing devices offer contactless measurements with enhanced accuracy and reliability, to promote the adoption of robotics for next generation factory automation.

Magnetic sensors is expected to witness healthy growth in the European region. Countries across the European Union are now focusing on adoption of hybrid cars that require Hall Effect current sensing in vehicle's power systems to enhance the performance and ensure cost effectiveness of the same.

Segmentation

Based on Technology Type, the Magnetic Sensor market segments the market into Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance, Giant Magnetoresistance, Tunnel Magnetoresistance, and Others.

Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Magnetic Sensor market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Magnetic Sensor Market

4. Europe Magnetic Sensor Market by Application

5. Europe Magnetic Sensor Market by Country

6. Competitive Study

7. Company Profiles

Honeywell International, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Magnetic Sensors Corporation

Microsemi Corporation

NVE Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

TDK Corporation

MultiDimension Technology Co. Ltd.

Memsic, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6g8mql/european_magnetic?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006646/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Sensors