

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen has reportedly taken a stand against experiments that test the effects of diesel exhaust on animals.



The pledge follows the company's emissions cheating scandal, which revealed that the German auto giant funded a study that put 10 macaque monkeys inside airtight chambers and exposed them to fumes from a diesel VW Beetle and an old pickup truck for four hours.



The New York Times reported that Volkswagen pledged to stop funding the testing in a letter to the German branch of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).



In the letter, Herbert Diess, Volkswagen's chief executive, said that the company's decision to conduct experiments on primates was ethically questionable. However, the tests did not violate any U.S. laws.



'Research projects and studies must always be balanced with consideration of ethical and moral questions,' Diess wrote. 'Volkswagen explicitly distances itself from all forms of animal abuse. In the future, we will rule out all testing on animals, as long as there are no pressing - such as legal - reasons that would make this necessary.'



Meanwhile, PETA praised Volkswagen's move, saying the company 'did the right thing.'



'PETA is calling on other carmakers that still test on animals to follow suit and embrace modern and humane, animal-free research methods instead,' said Kathy Guillermo, a senior vice president for PETA.



