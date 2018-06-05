The "Data Centre Europe 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Centre Europe 2018 report provides a four year forecast for Data Centre space, pricing and power. It also provides details of the current Data Centre Landscape of key Data Centre Providers Facilities in each Country and profiles of selected providers and the key Data Centre geographical city clusters.

The new report service called DCE-15 (Data Centre Europe 2018), with up to date reports on each key third party Data Centre market in Europe.

For each of the 15 Data Centre Country markets the report provides updated information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

The key digital statistics for each Data Centre Country market

The key third party Data Centre Providers Facilities

Data Centre raised floor space forecast from 2018 to 2022

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2018 to 2022

Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre business models (Hosting Cloud, Telecoms Specialized)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2018 to 2022 (in rack space, m2 per kW rentals)

The key Data Centre Trends Data Centre Outlook

Each Country Data Centre report uses a unique Data Centre database to collate space, power and pricing and also provides information on the latest news and Data Centre developments in each of the 15 countries.

The first edition of DCE-15 finds that the largest Data Centre Country market out of the 15 is the UK, followed by Germany and France. The countries with the highest average Data Centre pricing levels include Switzerland, the UK Denmark.

The largest Data Centre geographical city cluster is now Frankfurt which has overtaken the London Inner M25 area to become the largest Data Centre cluster in Europe. And the Frankfurt area continues to see a considerable amount of new facility developments from Data Centre Providers including e-shelter, Equinix, Interxion, Maincubes Zenium.

Companies Mentioned

e-shelter

Equinix

Interxion

Maincubes

Zenium

