The "Germany Data Centre Landscape 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report covering Germany provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers
Key Topics Covered:
- Summary Box German Data Centre Summary
- Data Centre 3rd party Data Centre Providers Facilities in German
- Key German Data Centre Provider Profiles
- German Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2018 to 2022)
- German Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2018 to 2022)
- German Data Centre power costs
- German Data Centre Business Models
- German Data Centre Clusters
- German Data Centre Pricing in forecast rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2018 to 2022)
- The Key Trends in the German Data Centre Market
- Data Centre Outlook
