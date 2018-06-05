

Highlights

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, KNOT Offshore Partners LP ("KNOT Offshore Partners" or the "Partnership"):

Generated highest ever quarterly total revenues of $68.0 million, operating income of $31.9 million and net income of $30.7 million.

Generated highest ever quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $53.4 million. 1

Generated highest ever quarterly distributable cash flow of $27.9 million. 1

Reported a distribution coverage ratio of 1.55. 2

Fleet operated with 99.6% utilization for scheduled operations and 99.5% utilization taking into account the scheduled drydocking of the Brasil Knutsen, which was offhire for the last 2 days in the first quarter of 2018.

Other events:

On February 15, 2018, the Partnership paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.52 per common unit with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2017, to all common unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 2, 2018. On February 15, 2018, the Partnership also paid a cash distribution to Series A Preferred unitholders with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2017 in an aggregate amount equal to $1.8 million.

On March 1, 2018, the Partnership completed the acquisition from Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS ("Knutsen NYK") of the entity that owns the shuttle tanker, Anna Knutsen

On May 15, 2018, the Partnership paid a cash distribution of $0.52 per common unit with respect to the quarter ended March 31, 2018 to all common unitholders of record on May 2, 2018. On May 15, 2018, the Partnership also paid a cash distribution to Series A Preferred unitholders with respect to the quarter ended March 31, 2018 in an aggregate amount equal to $1.8 million.

Financial Results Overview

Total revenues were $68.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 (the "first quarter") compared to $61.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 (the "fourth quarter"). The increase in revenues was mainly due to increased earnings from the Brasil Knutsen, as she was included in the results of operations from December 15, 2017, one month of earnings from the Anna Knutsen, as she was included in the results of operations from March 1, 2018 and a full quarter of earnings from the Carmen Knutsen, which incurred offhire in the fourth quarter due to scheduled drydocking and subsequent propeller repairs. The increase was partly offset by reduced revenues from the Raquel Knutsen as a result of 4.5 days offhire, reduced revenues from the Brasil Knutsen as she started the scheduled drydocking in the end of the quarter and by two additional calendar days in the fourth quarter compared to the first quarter.

Vessel operating expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $13.2 million, a decrease of $1.9 million from $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease was mainly due to the bunkers consumption in connection with the scheduled drydocking and propeller repairs of the Carmen Knutsen that was charged in the fourth quarter. This was partially offset by higher operating expenses due to the Brasil Knutsen and the Anna Knutsen being included in the results of operations from December 15, 2017 and March 1, 2018, respectively.

General and administrative expenses of $1.3 million in the first quarter were unchanged from the fourth quarter.

_______________________________

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of the Partnership's financial statements. Please see Appendix A for definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow and a reconciliation to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

2 Distribution coverage ratio is equal to distributable cash flow divided by distributions declared for the period presented.

Depreciation was $21.6 million for the first quarter, an increase of $1.5 million from $20.1 million. The increase was mainly due to the Brasil Knutsen and the Anna Knutsen being included in operations from December 15, 2017 and March 1, 2018 respectively.

As a result, operating income for the first quarter of 2018 was $31.9 million compared to $25.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2018 was $10.6 million compared to $9.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was mainly due to the additional debt incurred in connection with the acquisitions of the Brasil Knutsen and the Anna Knutsen and the refinancing of the Torill Knutsen.

Realized and unrealized gain on derivative instruments was $10.0 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The unrealized non-cash element of the mark-to-market gain was $9.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Of the unrealized gain for the first quarter of 2018, $8.9 million is related to mark-to-market gains on interest rate swaps due to an increase in the swap rate during the quarter. Of the unrealized gain for the fourth quarter of 2017, $4.6 million related to mark-to-market gains on interest rate swaps due to an increase in the swap rate during the quarter, and an unrealized loss of $0.8 million related to foreign exchange contracts due to the strength of the U.S. Dollar against the Norwegian Kroner ("NOK"). As a result, net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $30.7 million compared to $18.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net income for the first quarter of 2018 increased by $19.3 million from net income of $11.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The operating income for the first quarter of 2018 increased by $14.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2017, mainly due to increased earnings from the Tordis Knutsen, the Vigdis Knutsen, the Lena Knutsen, the Brasil Knutsen and the Anna Knutsen being included in the Partnership's results of operations from March 1, 2017, June 1, 2017, September 30, 2017, December 15, 2017 and March 1, 2018, respectively. Total finance expense for the three months ended March 31, 2018 decreased by $4.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2017, mainly due changes in unrealized and realized gain on derivative instruments. This was partially offset by additional debt due to the acquisitions of the Tordis Knutsen, the Vigdis Knutsen, the Lena Knutsen, the Brasil Knutsen and the Anna Knutsen, refinancing of the Hilda facility and the Torill facility, and higher LIBOR margin. This was partially offset by changes in unrealized and realized gain and loss on derivative instruments.

Distributable cash flow was $27.9 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $21.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in distributable cash flow is mainly due to increased earnings from the Brasil Knutsen and the Anna Knutsen being included in the Partnership's results of operations from December 15, 2017 and March 1, 2018, respectively and increased earnings on the Carmen Knutsen as a result of its offhire due to drydocking and repairs in the fourth quarter of 2017. The distribution declared for the first quarter of 2018 was $0.52 per common unit, equivalent to an annualized distribution of $2.08.

Operational review

The Partnership's vessels operated throughout the first quarter of 2018 with 99.6% utilization for scheduled operations and 99.5% utilization taking into account the scheduled drydocking of the Brasil Knutsen.

The Brasil Knutsen went offhire on March 29, 2018 for the mobilization trip to a shipyard in Portugal in order to complete her planned 5-year special survey drydocking. The Brasil Knutsen went back on charter on May 23, 2018 in Brazil.

Financing and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2018, the Partnership had $57.1 million in available liquidity, which consisted of cash and cash equivalents of $44.1 million and $13.0 million of capacity under its revolving credit facilities. The revolving credit facilities mature in June and August 2019. The Partnership's total interest-bearing debt outstanding as of March 31, 2018 was $1,141.8 million ($1,133.4 million net of debt issuance cost). The average margin paid on the Partnership's outstanding debt during the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was approximately 2.1% over LIBOR.

As of March 31,2018, the Partnership had entered into foreign exchange forward contracts, selling a total notional amount of $25.0 million against the NOK at an average exchange rate of NOK 8.15 per 1.00 U.S. Dollar. These foreign exchange forward contracts are economic hedges for certain vessel operating expenses and general expenses in NOK.

As of March 31, 2018, the Partnership had entered into various interest rate swap agreements for a total notional amount of $645.2 million to hedge against the interest rate risks of its variable rate borrowings. As of March 31, 2018, the Partnership receives interest based on three or six month LIBOR and pays a weighted average interest rate of 1.73% under its interest rate swap agreements, which have anaverage maturity of approximately 4.5 years. The Partnership does not apply hedge accounting for derivative instruments, and its financial results are impacted by changes in the market value of such financial instruments.

As of March 31, 2018, the Partnership's net exposure to floating interest rate fluctuations on its outstanding debt was approximately $410.5 million based on total interest bearing debt outstanding of $1,141.8 million, less interest rate swaps of $645.2 million, less a 3.85% fixed rate export credit loan of $42.0 million and less cash and cash equivalents of $44.1 million. The Partnership's outstanding interest bearing debt of $1,141.8 million as of March 31, 2018 is repayable as follows:

(U.S. Dollars in thousands) Period repayment Balloon repayment Remainder of 2018 66,164 18,427 2019 71,903 284,678 2020 61,083 2021 61,683 70,811 2022 46,347 236,509 2023 and thereafter 62,341 161,902 Total 369,521 772,327

Distributions

On February 15, 2018, the Partnership paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.52 per common unit with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The total amount of the distribution was $16.4 million. On February 15, 2018, the Partnership also paid a distribution to Series A Preferred Unitholders with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2017 in an aggregate amount equal to $1.8 million. On May 15, 2018, the Partnership paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.52 per common unit with respect to the quarter ended March 31, 2018 to all common unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 2, 2018. On May 15, 2018, the Partnership also paid a cash distribution to Series A Preferred unitholders with respect to the quarter ended March 31, 2018 in an aggregate amount equal to $1.8 million.

Torill Knutsen Refinancing

On January 30, 2018, the Partnership's subsidiary, KNOT Shuttle Tankers 15 AS, which owns the vessel Torill Knutsen, closed a new $100 million senior secured term loan facility (the "New Torill Facility") with a consortium of banks, in which The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ acted as agent. The New Torill Facility is repayable in 24 consecutive quarterly installments with a balloon payment of $60.0 million due at maturity. The New Torill Facility bears interest at a rate per annum equal to LIBOR plus a margin of 2.1%. The facility will mature in January 2024 and is guaranteed by the Partnership. The New Torill Facility refinanced a $73.1 million loan facility associated with the Torill Knutsen that bore interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 2.5% and was due to be paid in full in November 2018.

Acquisition of Anna Knutsen

On March 1, 2018, the Partnership's wholly owned subsidiary, KNOT Shuttle Tankers AS, acquired KNOT Shuttle Tankers 30 AS ("KNOT 30"), the company that owns the shuttle tanker, Anna Knutsen, from Knutsen NYK (the "Anna Acquisition"). The purchase price of the Anna Acquisition was $120.0 million, less approximately $106.8 million of outstanding indebtedness related tothe Anna Knutsen and plus approximately $1.4 million for certain capitalized fees related to the financing of the vessel andplus other purchase price adjustments of $5.3 million. On the closing of the Anna Acquisition, KNOT 30 repaid $32.3 million of the indebtedness, leaving an aggregate of approximately $74.4 million of debt outstanding under the secured credit facility related to the vessel (the "Anna Facility"). The Anna Facility is repayable in quarterly installments with a final balloon payment of $57.1 million due at maturity in March 2022. The Anna Facility bears interest at an annual rate equal to LIBOR plus a margin of 2.0%. The purchase price of the Anna Acquisition was settled in cash.

The Anna Knutsen was delivered to the Partnership in March 2017 and is operating in Brazil under a time charter with Galp Sinopec Brazil Services B.V., which will expire in the second quarter of 2022. The charterer has options to extend the charter for two three-year periods.

The Partnership's board of directors (the "Board") and the conflicts committee of the Board (the "Conflicts Committee") approved the purchase price of the Anna Acquisition. The Conflicts Committee retained an outside financial advisor to assist with its evaluation of the acquisition and the purchase price offered by Knutsen NYK.

Outlook

The Partnership's earnings for the second quarter of 2018 will be affected by the planned 5-year special survey drydocking of the Brasil Knutsen, whichwas offhire for 56 days, including mobilization back and forth to Brazil. Offsetting this offhire will be the Anna Knutsen, which is expected to operate for the entire second quarter. The Hilda Knutsen is due for her 5-year special survey drydocking in the third quarter of 2018 and the Torill Knutsen and the Ingrid Knutsen are due for their 5-year special survey drydocking in the fourth quarter of 2018. These vessels are operating in the North Sea and will undergo drydocking in Europe, and are expected to incur offhire of approximately 18-20 days per vessel.

As of March 31, 2018, the Partnership's fleet of sixteen vessels had an average remaining fixed contract duration of 3.9 years. In addition, the charterers of the Partnership's time charter vessels have options to extend their charters by an additional 4.7 years on average.

Pursuant to the omnibus agreement the Partnership entered into with Knutsen NYK at the time of its initial public offering, the Partnership has the option to acquire from Knutsen NYK any offshore shuttle tankers that Knutsen NYK acquires or owns that are employed under charters for periods of five or more years.

There can be no assurance that the Partnership will acquire any additional vessels from Knutsen NYK.

The Board believes that demand for newbuild offshore shuttle tankers will continue to be driven over time based on the requirement to replace older tonnage in the North Sea and Brazil and further expansion into deep water offshore oil production areas such as in Pre-salt Brazil and the Barents Sea. The Board further believes that significant growth in demand exists and that this will continue for new shuttle tankers as the availability of existing vessels has reduced and modern operational demands have increased. Consequently, there should be opportunities to further grow the Partnership.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners owns operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners owns and operates a fleet of sixteen offshore shuttle tankers with an average age of 4.7 years.

KNOT Offshore Partners is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership. KNOT Offshore Partners' common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KNOP."

June 6, 2018

KNOT Offshore Partners L.P.

Aberdeen, United Kingdom

Questions should be directed to:

John Costain (+44 7496 170 620)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (U.S. Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 2017 Time charter and bareboat revenues (1) 67,386 59,247 43,747 Loss of hire insurance recoveries 1,750 1,150 Other income (2) 655 592 95 Total revenues 68,041 61,589 44,992 Vessel operating expenses 13,247 15,172 10,282 Depreciation 21,574 20,079 15,753 General and administrative expenses 1,345 1,308 1,469 Total operating expenses 36,166 36,559 27,504 Operating income 31,875 25,030 17,488 Finance income (expense): Interest income 136 101 36 Interest expense (10,594 (9,208 (6,215 Other finance expense (337 (450 (302 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (3) 9,977 3,015 519 Net gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions (330 128 (94 Total finance expense (1,148 (6,414 (6,056 Income before income taxes 30,727 18,616 11,432 Income tax benefit (expense) (3 24 (3 Net income 30,724 18,640 11,429 Weighted average units outstanding (in thousands of units): Common units 32,694 31,422 29,444 General Partner units 615 591 559

(1) Time charter revenues for the first quarter of 2018, the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2017 include a non-cash item of approximately $1.2 million, $0.7 million, and $0.9 million, respectively, in reversal of contract liability and asset provision, income recognition of prepaid charter hire and accrued income for the Carmen Knutsen and for the Brasil Knutsen based on the average charter rate for the fixed period. (2) Other income is mainly related to guarantee income from Knutsen NYK. Pursuant to the omnibus agreement, Knutsen NYK agreed to guarantee the payments of the hire rate that is equal to or greater than the hire rate payable under the initial charters of the Bodil Knutsen and the Windsor Knutsen for a period of five years from the closing date of the Partnership's initial public offering. In October 2015, the Windsor Knutsen commenced operating under a new Shell time charter. The hire rate for the new charter is below the initial charter hire rate and the difference between the new hire rate and the initial rate is paid by Knutsen NYK. (3) Realized gains (losses) on derivative instruments relate to amounts the Partnership actually received (paid) to settle derivative instruments, and the unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments related to changes in the fair value of such derivative instruments, as detailed in the table below:

Three Months Ended (U.S. Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2017 Realized gain (loss): Interest rate swap contracts (304 (764 (669 Foreign exchange forward contracts 1,105 (69 Total realized gain (loss): 801 (764 (738 Unrealized gain (loss): Interest rate swap contracts 8,946 4,566 1,059 Foreign exchange forward contracts 230 (787 198 Total unrealized gain (loss): 9,176 3,779 1,257 Total realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments: 9,977 3,015 519

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET At March 31, At December 31, (U.S. Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 44,053 46,104 Amounts due from related parties 1,334 571 Inventories 2,448 2,241 Derivative assets 3,736 1,579 Other current assets 4,444 5,610 Total current assets 56,015 56,105 Long-term assets: Vessels, net of accumulated depreciation 1,822,249 1,723,023 Intangible assets, net 2,346 2,497 Derivative assets 18,143 9,850 Accrued income 2,282 1,693 Total long-term assets 1,845,020 1,737,063 Total assets 1,901,035 1,793,168 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 3,565 5,224 Accrued expenses 7,145 6,504 Current portion of long-term debt 98,862 92,985 Current portion of derivative liabilities 978 Income taxes payable 15 175 Current portion of contract liabilities 1,518 1,518 Prepaid charter and deferred revenue 1,290 9,980 Amount due to related parties 6,694 5,450 Total current liabilities 119,089 122,814 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 1,034,564 933,630 Derivative liabilities 276 164 Contract liabilities 6,342 6,722 Deferred tax liabilities 664 624 Total long-term liabilities 1,041,846 941,140 Total liabilities 1,160,935 1,063,954 Commitments and contingencies Series A Convertible Preferred Units 89,264 89,264 Equity: Partners' capital: Common unitholders 639,156 628,471 General partner interest 11,680 11,479 Total partners' capital 650,836 639,950 Total liabilities and equity 1,901,035 1,793,168

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN PARTNERS' CAPITAL Accumulated Series A Other Total Convertible Comprehensive Partners' Preferred Partners' Capital Income (Loss) Capital Units Common General Units Partner (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Units Consolidated balance at December 31, 2016 511,413 10,297 521,710 Net income 10,585 199 10,784 645 Other comprehensive income Cash distributions (16,077 (302 (16,379 Net proceeds from issuance of common units 54,863 54,863 Net proceeds from sale of Series A Convertible Preferred Units 48,614 Consolidated balance at March 31, 2017 560,784 10,194 570,978 49,259 Consolidated balance at December 31, 2017 628,471 11,479 639,950 89,264 Net income 28,390 534 28,924 1,800 Other comprehensive income Cash distributions (17,701 (333 (18,034 (1,800 Net proceeds from issuance of common units (4 (4 Consolidated balance at March 31, 2018 639,156 11,680 650,836 89,264

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended March 31, (U.S. Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 30,724 11,429 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 21,574 15,753 Amortization of contract intangibles liabilities (228 (354 Amortization of deferred revenue (372 (372 Amortization of deferred debt issuance cost 574 348 Drydocking expenditure (526 (3,723 Income tax expense 3 3 Income taxes paid (172 (182 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (9,477 (1,258 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (79 (1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in amounts due from related parties (243 20,829 Decrease (increase) in inventories 50 (420 Decrease (increase) in other current assets 1,274 (270 Decrease (increase) in accrued revenue (589 (149 Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable (2,536 3,694 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses (371 5,119 Increase (decrease) prepaid revenue (8,319 (2,077 Increase (decrease) in amounts due to related parties 1,129 1,935 Net cash provided by operating activities 32,416 50,304 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Disposals (additions) to vessel and equipment (426 Acquisition of Tordis Knutsen (net of cash acquired) (32,374 Acquisition of Anna Knutsen (net of cash acquired) (15,376 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (15,376 (32,800 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt 145,500 5,000 Proceeds from long-term debt from related parties Repayment of long-term debt (121,200 (54,451 Repayment of long-term debt from related parties (22,536 (47,960 Payment of debt issuance cost (1,053 Cash distribution (19,834 (16,379 Net proceeds from issuance of common units (4 54,863 Net proceeds from sale of Series A Convertible Preferred Units 48,614 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (19,127 (10,313 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 35 (4 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,051 7,187 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 46,104 27,664 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 44,053 34,851

APPENDIX A-RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF")

Distributable cash flow represents net income adjusted for depreciation, unrealized gains and losses from derivatives, unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, distributions on the Series A Convertible Preferred Units, other non-cash items and estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures. Estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures, including estimated expenditures for drydocking, represent capital expenditures required to maintain over the long-term the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, the Partnership's capital assets. The Partnership believes distributable cash flow is an important measure of operating performance used by management and investors in publicly-traded partnerships to compare cash generating performance of the Partnership from period to period and to compare the cash generating performance for specific periods to the cash distributions (if any) that are expected to be paid to the common unitholders, the Partnership's general partner and holder of the incentive distribution rights. Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other indicator of KNOT Offshore Partners' performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles distributable cash flow to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income 30,724 18,640 Add: Depreciation 21,574 20,079 Other non-cash items; deferred costs amortization debt 574 513 Unrealized losses from interest rate derivatives and foreign exchange currency contracts Less: Estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures (including drydocking reserve) (12,776 (11,450 Distributions to Series A Convertible Preferred Units (1,800 (1,800 Other non-cash items; deferred revenue (600 (599 Other non-cash items; accrued income (589 (94 Unrealized gains from interest rate derivatives and foreign exchange currency contracts (9,176 (3,779 Distributable cash flow 27,931 21,510 Distributions declared 18,034 18,034 Distribution coverage ratio (1) 1.55 1.19

(1) Distribution coverage ratio is equal to distributable cash flow divided by distributions declared for the period presented.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, depreciation and taxes. Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes, goodwill impairment charges and other financial items (including other finance expenses, realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments and net gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions). EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and external users of financial statements, such as our lenders, to assess our financial and operating performance and our compliance with the financial covenants and restrictions contained in our financing agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess our financial and operating performance. The Partnership believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist its management and investors by increasing the comparability of its performance from period to period and against the performance of other companies in its industry that provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA information. This increased comparability is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods or companies of interest, other financial items, taxes, goodwill impairment charges and depreciation, as applicable, which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis and which items may significantly affect net income between periods. The Partnership believes that including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as financial measures benefits investors in (a) selecting between investing in the Partnership and other investment alternatives and (b) monitoring the Partnership's ongoing financial and operational strength in assessing whether to continue to hold common units. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other indicator of Partnership performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (USD in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income 30,724 18,640 Interest income (136 (101 Interest expense 10,594 9,208 Depreciation 21,574 20,079 Income tax expense 3 (24 EBITDA 62,759 47,802 Other financial items (a) (9,310 (2,693 Adjusted EBITDA 53,449 45,109

_________________ (a) Other financial items consist of other finance expense, realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments and net gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions.

