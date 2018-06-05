SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Prothena Corporation plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Prothena Corporation plc ('Prothena" or 'the Company') (NASDAQ: PRTA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between October 15, 2015, and April 20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 16, 2018.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Prothena made false and misleading statements to the marketplace. The Company withheld clinical trial data demonstrating that its antibody, NEOD001, was not a clinically effective treatment for AL amyloidosis. The Company also made misleading comparisons of NEOD001's "best response" rate against prior studies. Prothena made misleading statements about the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of NEOD001, stating that the study would create a strong foundation for late-stage Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies of the antibody, while the full Phase 1/2 data showed the antibody was not an effective treatment. According to the lawsuit, when accurate information about the Company became apparent in the market, investors suffered damages.

