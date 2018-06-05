As a leading player in Defense Security in France and internationally, the CNIM Group presents on its booth H 267|Hall 5A its innovative systems and equipment for the Projection and Protection of the Armed Forces

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006781/en/

CNIM and Bertin innovative solutions for Defense Security (Photo: Business Wire)

In the face of changing threats and capacity needs, CNIM is offering tailored crossing solutions, while its subsidiary Bertin Technologies continues to expand its range of products in the field of optronics and CBRN threat detection

Bertin now offers a broader range of Surveillance solutions following the acquisition in 2017of Exensor, world leader in the supply of sensors and networks for sensitive sites protection

Bertin IT complements this offer of Protection of Armed Forces and Governments with reliable and efficient cyber intelligence and cybersecurity solutions.

Eurosatory 2018 will be the occasion for Bertin to launch several solutions for the protection of the Armed Forces on land and cybersecurity:

SaphyRAD MS: an innovative multiprobe military radiation meter for harsh environment and emergency situations

for harsh environment and emergency situations The expansion of Bertin's optronic range: CamSight: a family of compact and lightweight camera modules for night day improved vision PeriSight Zoom: a new optronic camera system dedicated to military vehicles, for reliable long-range day and night vision

Crypto Crossing: a highly secure email gateway solution designed by Bertin IT

Exensor and CNIM solutions will also be showcased on the stand:

Proven Flexnet solution for unattended ground sensor networks from Exensor, world leader in the surveillance field

for from Exensor, world leader in the surveillance field A modernized version of the Motorized Floating Bridges (PFM) for the French Army

(PFM) for the French Army The land force projection systems Modular assault Bridge (PTA) with improved performances

For more information, please visit:

https://cnim.com/en

www.bertin-technologies.com

www.bertin-it.com/en/

www.exensor.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006781/en/

Contacts:

Gootenberg PR

Laurence Colin, +33 (0)1 43 59 00 46

laurence.colin@gootenberg.fr

or

Frédérique Vigezzi, +33 (0)1 43 59 29 84

frederique.vigezzi@gootenberg.fr