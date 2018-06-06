EDGEWATER WIRELESS PARTNERING WITH WCS EUROPE, A WESLEY CLOVER AFFILIATE, FOR DISTRIBUTION OF HIGH DENSITY WIFI ACCESS POINTS IN EUROPE

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSX.V: YFI) (OTCQB: KPIFF), the developer of WiFi3 ultra-wideband, concurrent multi-channel WiFichipsets, modular circuit cards and access point products for high-density/high-interference wireless networks made to meet the challenge of large retailers, enterprise, hospitality and event venues, today announced WCS Europe (wcs-europe.com)as the company's newest distribution partner. WCS Europe will serve as a distributor of Edgewater's aera series access points in Europe as well as OEM Technology Licensing partner development.

Created and led by Sir Terence Matthews, Wesley Clover has helped create dozens of companies providing next-generation information and communication solutions. Since 1972, Terry Matthews has created or funded more than 100 companies, including Mitel and Newbridge Networks. WCS Europe, a Wesley Clover affiliate, focuses on the latest generations of cloud and SaaS applications, including business processes management, customer relationship and engagement solutions, data management and analytics applications, as well as fixed and wireless communications services and equipment. WCS Europe's team has extensive experience in the telecommunications, convergence, customer relationship, mobile applications and new usages industries.

"The demands being placed on WiFi and wireless today are greater than they ever have been as the industry continues to be more reliant on WiFi for virtually everything from device connectivity to IOT and specialized applications like Voice and Video over WiFi," said Lionel Hovsepian, President of WCS Europe. "Partnering with Edgewater Wireless completes our solutions portfolio for our customers, to offer what is truly an unbeatable solution for high density WiFi networks. Through our team's extensive background in telecom the value of WiFi3 starts with a custom, high performance, multi-channel single radio chipset and radio architecture that is a strong and important differentiator in the wireless industry."

"We're excited to be working with WCS Europe. The WCS Europe team has extensive experience in telecoms and we will be working closely with them to build and grow sales for our aera access point products, WiFi3 chipsets and radio cards as well as technology licensing opportunities in the European market," said Andrew Skafel, President CEO of Edgewater Wireless. "In many areas of Europe, the challenges of deploying WiFi and providing a high quality of service are hampered by extreme high density; interference and capacity. WCS Europe team has the track record and experience we need to grow quickly in the European market."

Backed by 24 patents, Edgewater's WiFi3 is the best solution for in high-density WiFi applications. Edgewater's patented technology mitigates adjacent and co-channel interference to enable multiple, concurrent channels of transmit and receive from a single WiFi standards-compliant radio. Delivering the highest channel density in the industry means fewer access points to deliver the highest Quality of Service (QoS) for users. For more information on High-Density WiFi solutions and OEM packages. For more information, visit: www.edgewaterwireless.com or http://www.aera.io/

About WCS Europe

WCS Europe facilitates the digital transformation of businesses. WCS Europe focus on the key challenges of digital transformation that are based on business processes, staff mobility, customer relationship and experience, enterprise data leveraging, and the security and agility of its information system. All the WCS Europe solutions aim to promote new uses to increase productivity and business growth.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc.:

Edgewater Wireless develops and commercializes leading edge technologies and intellectual property for the communications market. Edgewater Wireless delivers advanced product solutions designed to meet the high-density, high quality of service (QoS) and high-reliability needs of service providers and their customers. Leveraging over twenty (20) patents, Edgewater's WiFi3is redefining WiFi technology with its wide-band, multi-channel radio and high-capacity Access Point solutions, and delivering next generation WiFi, today.

Edgewater Wireless WiFi3 powered access point products enable innovative service providers to plan, build and deploy reliable, high-capacity services (like VoWiFI) for high-density wireless data demand in any environment.

Do more with less! Fewer access points delivering high quality service at a lower overall deployment cost make our patented WiFi3technology the right choice for your next WiFi network.

Explore the evolution of Wi-Fi at www.EdgewaterWireless.com & www.aera.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless' actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

