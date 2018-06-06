

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to add 0.8 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year, up from 0.4 percent on quarter and 2.4 percent on year in the three months prior.



New Zealand will see May results for job ads and commodity prices, as well as Q1 data for the volume of buildings.



In April, job ads sank 2.1 percent and commodity prices gained 1.0 percent. Building volume is expected to add 0.5 percent on quarter after climbing 1.4 percent in the previous three months.



Japan will provide April numbers for labor and real cash earnings. Labor earnings are expected to rise 1.3 percent on year after gaining 2.1 percent in March. Real earnings are called higher by an annual 0.3 percent, slowing from 0.8 percent a month earlier.



Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed on Wednesday for the Memorial Day holiday and will re-open on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX