The Islamic Development Bank Launches New Brand for the First Time in its History

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, for the first time in its four-decade history, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) unveils a new brand identity that reflects its modern values, strategic direction and relationship with its 57-member countries.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700112/Islamic_Development_Bank_Logo.jpg )



The Islamic Development Bank, one of the world's largest Multilateral Development Banks, has been undergoing significant strategic reform in the last year, led by the Bank's new President, H.E. Dr Bandar Hajjar, formerly KSA Minister of Hajj.

As development enters a new era, Dr. Bandar is reimagining the traditional role of a development bank, making the organisation more globally facing, placing partnerships, technology and innovation, and global engagement at the heart of his modernising programme.

The new brand identity maintains the core elements of the IsDB's heritage while signalling modernity, independence and transparency, future proofing the bank's identity and evolving it for an international audience.

H.E. Dr Bandar Hajjar, President of the Islamic Development Bank explained the momentous decision: "The Islamic Development Bank has been a symbol of trust, credibility, strength and stability for over 44 years, with a proud heritage of providing resources, fighting poverty and restoring dignity in our member countries. As we build on the successes of the past, we must also look to the future. I believe that this new brand identity is one of a world class institution - tackling the challenges of today's modern world."

The IsDB's mission, as it enters its next stage of growth, includes equipping people to drive their own economic and social progress at scale; putting the necessary infrastructure in place to enable them to fulfil their potential; building collaborative partnerships between public and private sectors; and championing the latest science, technology and innovation led solutions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr Hayat Sindi, Chief Scientific Advisor to the President and General Supervisor of Communications and External Relations for the Islamic Development Bank, added: "This is a significant moment in our organisation's history. It is a new identity for the next generation of the IsDB, putting our vision at the heart of our brand, harnessing the achievements of our past, as we build towards the future."

The Islamic Development Bank have also today launched a new website to coincide with their new brand identify and future vision. Please visit http://www.isdb.org

Notes to Editors:

A new brand identity for the Islamic Development Bank

The new logo is a dynamic evolution of the IsDB's original logo.

The globe at the heart of the logo demonstrates the network of 57-member nations, across four continents that the IsDB represent. It reflects the IsDB's global outlook and status as a world leading international organisation.

The dots within the globe represent the IsDB's new operating model, becoming a bank of development and developers, whose role is to connect organisations together, acting as a catalyst and facilitator.

The dots also represent the symbology of infrastructure and science, technology and innovation, which are at the heart the IsDB's strategic direction, as they are crucial for the economic evolution of our member nations.

The semi-circle, inspired by the dome of a Qubba, is a reference to the Islamic identity of our member nations. It also represents the sun rising, and a new dawn for the Bank.

The unfinished nature of symbol represents dynamism and progression, as it builds upon the achievements of the last 44 years, and looks to the future, with new partners, new members, new ideas, as it adds pieces of the puzzle.

The rich green to blue colour represents sustainability, progression, growth and our planet, as well as the Bank's Islamic heritage.

The IsDB abbreviation can be used alone, or alongside the full name of the Bank, adaptable for use in all three languages - Arabic, English and French.

Download the new brand identity including images and videohere.

Abou t the Islamic Development Bank

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) is a multilateral development bank that has been working for over 40 years to improve the lives of the communities it serves by delivering impact at scale.

We bring together 57-member countries across four continents, touching the lives of 1 in 5 of the world's population. We are one of the world's largest multilateral development banks, with an annual volume of operations above $10 billion and subscribed capital of $33 billion.

The IsDB is headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with major hubs in Morocco, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Senegal, and gateway of offices in Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Nigeria.

Our mission is to equip people to drive their own economic and social progress at scale, putting the infrastructure in place to enable them to fulfil their potential. We build collaborative partnerships between communities and nations, and work towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals, by harnessing the power of science, technology and innovation and fostering ethical and sustainable solutions to the world's greatest development challenges.

The Islamic Development Bank Group

The IDB Group has evolved from a single entity into a group comprising of five entities: Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI), Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export (ICIEC), and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).