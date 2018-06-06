mPrest and Vector Enter Australian Market to Enhance Intelligent Grid Migration

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bringing Mission-Critical Iron Dome Command-and-Control Technology to Australian Utility Industry

mPrest, the mission-critical monitoring, control and big data analytics software leader for the industrial IoT market, announced today the launch of its entrance into the Australian market together with Vector, New Zealand's largest power distributer. The joint team will support the local Australian utility market in migrating towards a more intelligent grid.

mPrest's smart utility applications are based on dynamic and flexible micro-services architecture, combining artificial intelligence and machine learning to asses and predict utility loads, customer demand, capacity, and market dynamics in real time. mPrest's Grid Modernization "System of Systems" applications address critical areas such as asset management, distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS), Virtual Distribution Automation, and Critical Event Management. Such applications will assist Australian utilities in realizing their renewable energy and grid modernization strategies.

"We are excited to be entering one of the most advanced green and renewable energy markets, empowering customer choice toward smarter and cleaner energy," said Ron Halpern, Chief Commercial Officer of mPrest. "Our solutions, some of the first of their kind in the world, are revolutionizing the Internet of Energy market and the way utilities manage their resources and processes. We are enabling Australian utility providers to improve their asset utilization and protection, allowing customers to experience improved and more reliable services and to benefit from the choice of clean energy and reduced costs."

The new team will provide Australia's forward-looking utility industry with thought leadership and technology to unlock new energy solutions while reducing time to market, cost, and risk. mPrest's vendor agnostic applications alleviate stress on utility networks, improve reliability, and reduce capital and operational investments, all while lowering the costs of delivering energy to consumers. Asset management and DERMS are crucial to the future of the smart grid, and mPrest applications enable power utilities to leverage the power stored in their renewable energy devices including solar and wind devices, charged energy from batteries and electric vehicles, as well as wind peer-to-peer trading.

This launch follows the initial announcement of the partnership between mPrest and Vector in May 2017 and the announcement of Vector's investment in mPrest in October 2017.

Vector and mPrest will be jointly demonstrating applications at the 2018 Energy Networks Conference and Exhibition in Sydney, Australia from June 5-7, 2018. The partners will be located at Booth 35.

About mPrest:

mPrest is a global provider of mission-critical monitoring, control and big data analytics software. Leveraging the power of the Industrial IoT, mPrest's integrative "system of systems" is a proven catalyst for digital business transformation. Our innovative management solutions have been deployed in next-gen applications for carrier service providers, system integrators, smart cities as well as IoE (Internet of Energy) applications for power utilities, defense and HLS. For more information on mPrest, visit http://www.mprest.com.

About Vector:

Energy company Vector is bringing to life its vision of a new energy future with sustainable energy solutions that offer consumers more reliability, choice, and control. Our innovative products include solar power systems, energy storage, EV charging stations, customer apps, and online platforms, and we are constantly trialling new solutions.

