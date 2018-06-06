CAD - Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan: Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan honours Canadian properties and tenants in its portfolio at seventh annual LEAP Awards

TORONTO, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) (http://www.hoopp.com/) honoured the outstanding sustainability achievements and leadership of management teams and tenants in HOOPP's real estate Canadian portfolio for excellence in energy performance, tenant leadership, stakeholder engagement and technology innovation at the seventh annual LEAP Awards.

"HOOPP is recognized as good stewards for the environment and a leader in sustainability," said Jim Keohane, President and CEO (https://hoopp.com/about-hoopp/pension-leadership/president-ceo). "The annual LEAP events bring together property managers from around the world to discuss and innovate on industry leading practices and we recognize their innovation through our LEAP awards."

The awards are part of HOOPP Real Estate (https://hoopp.com/investments/hoopp-investment-management-and-funding/hoopp-real-estate) group's leading sustainability (https://hoopp.com/investments/responsible-investing) program which relies on collaboration with management partners and tenants. HOOPP works with many partners in the real estate industry globally, to lead and advance sustainability practices in the industry.

"We believe that the real estate industry can be a leader in environmental and social responsibility," said Stephen Taylor, Vice President, Real Estate (https://hoopp.com/investments/investment-team-hoopp/stephen-taylor). "HOOPP's new policy and strategy represent our ongoing mission to improve and effect positive change in our industry."

Prior to the awards ceremony, HOOPP held its fourth annual conference bringing together sustainability leaders and senior management to share experiences, challenges and best practices. This year's theme Adaptation: Embracing Change, focused on how real estate owners and managers are adapting to change throughout the business chain to manage risk and identify new business opportunities.

The awards are presented in the categories of Performance, Collaboration and Innovation.

The winners this year were:

Category Award Winner Management company Building Performance Low Energy Leader: Medium Building 1 Prologis Blvd. Triovest Realty Advisors Inc. Building Performance Low Energy Leader: Large Building ATCO Centre Triovest Realty Advisors Inc. Building Performance Energy Saver Robson Central Morguard Building Performance Energy Manager: Retail Lansdowne Place Cushman & Wakefield Building Performance Energy Manager: Industrial 20375 Clark Graham Ave. Triovest Realty Advisors Inc. Building Performance Water Winner: Office ATCO Centre Triovest Realty Advisors Inc. Building Performance Water Winner: Retail Marlborough Mall Cushman & Wakefield Building Performance Waste Minimizer ATCO Centre Triovest Realty Advisors Inc. Building Performance Sustainability Achiever 5580 Explorer Drive Menkes Property Management Services Ltd. Collaboration Tenant Leader BluEarth Renewables (11thAvenue Place) Morguard Collaboration Green Lease of the Year Royal & Sun Alliance (2 & 8 Prologis Blvd.) Triovest Realty Advisors Inc. Innovation Sustainability Innovator: Technology 5799 Route de l'Aéroport Triovest Realty Advisors Inc. Innovation Sustainability Innovator: Stakeholder Engagement Waste Diversification Project Cushman & Wakefield Innovation Sustainable Operator Highstreet Shopping Centre Shape Management Innovation Climate Leader Triovest Climate Change Management Strategy Triovest Realty Advisors Inc.

About the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan

Created in 1960, HOOPP is a multi-employer contributory defined benefit plan for Ontario's hospital and community-based healthcare sector with 548 participating employers. HOOPP's membership includes nurses, medical technicians, food services staff and housekeeping staff, and many other people who work hard to provide valued Ontario healthcare services. In total, HOOPP has more than 339,000 active, deferred and retired members.

As a defined benefit plan, HOOPP provides eligible members with a retirement income based on a formula that takes into account a member's earnings history and length of service in the Plan. HOOPP is governed by a Board of Trustees (https://hoopp.com/about-hoopp/pension-leadership/hoopp-board-of-trustees) with representation from the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) and four unions: the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA), the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the Ontario Public Service Employees' Union (OPSEU), and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). The unique governance model provides representation from both management and workers in support of the long-term interests of the Plan.

