TYAN Showcases HPC, Storage and Cloud Server Platforms Featuring Intel Xeon Scalable Processors at Computex 2018

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, is exhibiting a full line of HPC, cloud computing and storage server platforms that are optimized for HPC, Artificial Intelligence and Datacenter markets at Computex 2018 in Taipei, Taiwan, through June 9.

"TYAN's leading portfolio server platforms are based on the Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and are designed to address massively complex analytics at scale for modern data centers," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's TYAN Business Unit.

HPC and AI-Powered Server Platforms to Bring Best Performance Possible to Businesses

Featuring outstanding inference performance and a high-level of data accuracy in real-time, TYAN's Thunder HX TA88- B7107 , Thunder HX FA77-B7119and Thunder HX GA88-B5631 are optimized for many of today's emerging cognitive computing workloads such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. The 2U TA88-B7107 features dual Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and is able to accommodate up to eight high performance graphics cards with NVLink technology. With four PCIe x16 slots available for high-speed networking and 24 DIMM slots supporting up to 3TB of system RAM, the TA88-B7107 is the highest performance HPC server option available. The 4U FA77-B7119 supports dual Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, 24 DIMM slots and up to 11 PCIe x16 (or 21 PCIe x8) slots. The GA88-B5631 is a 1U server with 12 DIMM slots, up to 5 PCIe x16 slots, and a single Intel Xeon Scalable Processor, which is among the industry's highest density HPC servers available on the market.

The Thunder HX FT77D-B7109 takes the advantage of dual Intel Xeon Scalable Processors to increase total expansion capability in a system and provides an additional standard PCIe x16 slot next to the 8 double-wide high performance accelerator cards. The extra PCIe x16 slot can be deployed with a NVMe re-timer card for NVMe deployment or a high-speed networking card such as 100 Gigabit EDR Infiniband, 100 Gigabit Ethernet, or 100 Gigabit Intel Omni-Path fabric for MPI clustering. The platform specializes in massively parallel workloads including scientific computing, genetic sequencing, oil & gas discovery, large scale facial recognition, and cryptography.

Storage Server Platforms Highlight Extreme Performance and Power Efficiency for Datacenters and Enterprises

TYAN's storage platforms span a wide range of hardware specifications capable of storing massive amounts of data. The Thunder SX FA100-B7118 is TYAN's flagship storage server supporting dual Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and 100 3.5" drives in a 4U rackmount form factor. The platform is designed for both cold storage and large-scale object storage applications such as Lustre.

TYAN's Thunder SX TN76-B7102 is a 2U dual-socket Intel Xeon Scalable Processor-based storage platform. With the maximum expansion up to 8 standard PCIe slots, the TN76-B7102 allows users to mix and match combinations of a variety of expansion cards. The platform is designed to support Intel's on-CPU 100Gb/s Omni-Path networking fabric, and is ideal for many big data applications, including big data analytics, in-memory databases and data visualization.

The Thunder SXGT62F-B5630 is a 1U server platform designed for hybrid NVMe/SATA cache data storage with support for up to 8 hot-swap NVMe U.2 drives along with an OCP v2.0 LAN Mezzanine. The single Intel Xeon Scalable Processor design makes it an ideal platform for workloads that work best within a single NUMA domain and require large amounts of high-speed flash, such as many media streaming applications.

The cost-effective 1U Thunder SX GT86C-B5630 with single-socket Intel Xeon Scalable Processor is designed for distributed database applications like Ceph, Hadoop, and Apache Cassandra.